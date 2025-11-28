ETV Bharat / state

'The Corpse That Wasn't': Two Traders Held For Trying To Cremate Mannequin To Claim Insurance In UP's Hapur

The mannequin on the funeral pyre ( ETV Bharat )

Hapur: Two Delhi-based traders hatched in what they had assumed was 'the perfect plan' to claim insurance for the death of a man who did not even know them. But the plan, failed miserably as both of them were arrested. On Thursday, reports of a mannequin being brought for cremation at the pilgrimage town of Brajghat in the Garh Kotwali area of ​​the district led to a commotion. While preparations for cremation of what seemed to be another human body were almost complete, the priest and others present at the ghat grew suspicious and were taken by surprise of their lives when they lifted the shroud and saw a mannequin. They then informed the police which arrived at the spot and upon inspection found two more disassembled mannequins in the traders' car. According to Hapur police, Kamal Somani and Ashish Khurana, textile businessmen from Delhi, had arrived at Brajghat with what they said was the body of Anshul, a resident of Prayagraj, in a car for cremation. The disassembled mannequins kept in the boot of the traders' car (ETV Bharat)