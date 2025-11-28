'The Corpse That Wasn't': Two Traders Held For Trying To Cremate Mannequin To Claim Insurance In UP's Hapur
The traders had taken a mannequin to Brajghat to cremate it and claim the insurance sum for the death of a staff's brother.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 3:47 PM IST
Hapur: Two Delhi-based traders hatched in what they had assumed was 'the perfect plan' to claim insurance for the death of a man who did not even know them. But the plan, failed miserably as both of them were arrested.
On Thursday, reports of a mannequin being brought for cremation at the pilgrimage town of Brajghat in the Garh Kotwali area of the district led to a commotion. While preparations for cremation of what seemed to be another human body were almost complete, the priest and others present at the ghat grew suspicious and were taken by surprise of their lives when they lifted the shroud and saw a mannequin.
They then informed the police which arrived at the spot and upon inspection found two more disassembled mannequins in the traders' car.
According to Hapur police, Kamal Somani and Ashish Khurana, textile businessmen from Delhi, had arrived at Brajghat with what they said was the body of Anshul, a resident of Prayagraj, in a car for cremation.
"When the body was taken out of the vehicle for cremation, it turned out to be a mannequin," said a police officer. When the police asked the accused about the mannequin, they said the staff at a private hospital had handed over the body in a sealed state, but when they saw it after bringing it to the crematorium, it turned out to be a mannequin.
Police then interrogated the accused rigorously and then emerged the truth. Kamal told the police that he had availed a loan of Rs 50 lakh which he was unable to repay and this has been troubling him for quite some time.
"He devised a plan to repay the debt. As part of the plan, he obtained the Aadhaar and PAN numbers of one Anshul from Neeraj, who worked at his cloth store, on the pretext of some paperwork. Anshul is Neeraj's brother. Using the details, Kamal took out a Tata AIG insurance in Anshul's name a year ago and paid the premium", said the police officer.
Then came the next stage of the plan- to cremate a mannequin and claim the insurance amount. The death certificate would have done the job. But the plan, that seemed simple and almost foolproof, failed.
Following Kamal's confession, police video called Anshul from his mobile phone. Anshul stated that he has been at his permanent residence in Prayagraj for a few days and is completely safe.
Garh Circle Officer Stuti Singh stated Kamal and Ashish have been arrested and probe into the incident is on. She said police are questioning the accused for more information and whether more people were involved in the conspiracy.
