ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Bus Drivers’ Strike Enters Third Day, Commuters Face Severe Travel Disruptions

New Delhi: Public transport services in Delhi continued to be severely affected on Thursday, September 17, as the strike by drivers of buses operated by private contractors under the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) entered its third day.

The protest, which began at Burari depot on September 15, has now spread to bus depots across the national capital. With buses off the roads, daily commuters have been forced to wait for long periods or rely on autos, cabs, and the Delhi Metro. Commuters have also alleged that auto-rickshaw and cab drivers are charging higher fares amid the disruption.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has increased services to handle the additional passenger load. A meeting was also held at the DTC headquarters on Thursday to resolve the dispute, but the strike continued as no agreement was reached.

Delhi Bus Drivers’ Strike Enters Third Day, Commuters Face Severe Travel Disruptions (ETV Bharat)

Employees said bus services would remain suspended until their demands are addressed. The agitation began on September 15, when drivers and employees at Burari depot sought permission from Delhi Police for a one-day symbolic protest over their demands. However, the protest soon expanded into an indefinite strike.

On September 15, the impact was initially limited to Burari and nearby depots, while drivers from other depots gradually joined the protest. September 16, the protest intensified, with reports of striking drivers preventing other drivers and contractual employees from taking buses out of depots.

In one incident, a driver operating a bus on the road was allegedly smeared with black ink. Bus windows were also reportedly damaged at several places. Today, the strike resulted in a near-total shutdown of bus services. Protesters gathered at more than 40 depots, including Burari, Ghazipur, Dilshad Garden, Keshopur, Hari Nagar and Rohini.

ETV Bharat spoke to drivers protesting at Ghazipur depot and other locations. They said low wages, the absence of health insurance and deductions for damages are some of their concerns.

Delhi Bus Drivers’ Strike Enters Third Day, Commuters Face Severe Travel Disruptions (ETV Bharat)

Nafees Alam, a driver at Ghazipur depot, said he had been working under the DTC system for two years and was demanding equal pay for equal work. He said his monthly salary was Rs 22,400, with around Rs 20,000 received after deductions. According to Alam, drivers should receive at least Rs 45,000 a month.

"I received my salary on September 10 and today is September 17. I have only Rs 200 to Rs 300 left in my pocket. Half the month is still to go. How can we support our families?" he said.