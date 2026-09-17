Delhi Bus Drivers’ Strike Enters Third Day, Commuters Face Severe Travel Disruptions
The protest, which began at Burari depot on September 15, has now spread to bus depots across the national capital.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 11:03 PM IST
New Delhi: Public transport services in Delhi continued to be severely affected on Thursday, September 17, as the strike by drivers of buses operated by private contractors under the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) entered its third day.
The protest, which began at Burari depot on September 15, has now spread to bus depots across the national capital. With buses off the roads, daily commuters have been forced to wait for long periods or rely on autos, cabs, and the Delhi Metro. Commuters have also alleged that auto-rickshaw and cab drivers are charging higher fares amid the disruption.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has increased services to handle the additional passenger load. A meeting was also held at the DTC headquarters on Thursday to resolve the dispute, but the strike continued as no agreement was reached.
Employees said bus services would remain suspended until their demands are addressed. The agitation began on September 15, when drivers and employees at Burari depot sought permission from Delhi Police for a one-day symbolic protest over their demands. However, the protest soon expanded into an indefinite strike.
On September 15, the impact was initially limited to Burari and nearby depots, while drivers from other depots gradually joined the protest. September 16, the protest intensified, with reports of striking drivers preventing other drivers and contractual employees from taking buses out of depots.
In one incident, a driver operating a bus on the road was allegedly smeared with black ink. Bus windows were also reportedly damaged at several places. Today, the strike resulted in a near-total shutdown of bus services. Protesters gathered at more than 40 depots, including Burari, Ghazipur, Dilshad Garden, Keshopur, Hari Nagar and Rohini.
ETV Bharat spoke to drivers protesting at Ghazipur depot and other locations. They said low wages, the absence of health insurance and deductions for damages are some of their concerns.
Nafees Alam, a driver at Ghazipur depot, said he had been working under the DTC system for two years and was demanding equal pay for equal work. He said his monthly salary was Rs 22,400, with around Rs 20,000 received after deductions. According to Alam, drivers should receive at least Rs 45,000 a month.
"I received my salary on September 10 and today is September 17. I have only Rs 200 to Rs 300 left in my pocket. Half the month is still to go. How can we support our families?" he said.
Narendra Kumar, another driver at Ghazipur depot, raised the issue of health insurance and penalties. He said drivers face financial difficulties if they or their family members require medical treatment. He also alleged that drivers are made to pay for damages when another vehicle hits their bus. Kumar said Rs 2,200 had previously been deducted from his salary.
Laxman Prasad, another driver, said the current take-home pay works out to roughly Rs 862 a day and is insufficient to support a family. He demanded that contractual drivers receive equal pay for equal work, similar to government-employed drivers.
The DTC Employees Unity Union has taken a leading role in the strike. Union president Lalit Chaudhary alleged that the system of operating private buses under the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) had resulted in the expansion of private operators at the expense of DTC's own fleet.
Chaudhary alleged that private operators receive payments from the government based on kilometres operated and said that drivers were being paid inadequate wages. He also alleged that operators were sometimes taking buses out of depots and parking them on roads to avoid contractual penalties for failing to operate them.
The union has demanded a daily wage of Rs 2,000, along with other measures related to employees' working conditions. These allegations have not been independently established.
At Anand Vihar bus stand, Gopikant Mishra said he was forced to consider an auto-rickshaw to travel to Laxmi Nagar, despite the short distance. He alleged that auto-rickshaw drivers were charging around Rs 150 for a small journey.
At Hasanpur depot, Pratima said she did not expect buses to be off the roads on Thursday. After waiting for a bus, she eventually took an auto and reached work late.
Ravindra Bisht, who was travelling towards Shahdara, said auto-rickshaw drivers were charging Rs 40-50 for journeys that would normally cost Rs 20.
The disruption has also placed additional pressure on the Delhi Metro network, as large numbers of bus commuters switched to metro services. Long queues were reported outside several metro stations on Wednesday and Thursday.
The DMRC introduced additional services on Wednesday to manage the increased passenger load. According to the information provided, 20 additional train trips were operated across the network beyond the regular timetable. The DMRC also deployed eight additional trains on busy corridors and kept them available for immediate deployment based on passenger demand.
The special arrangement was extended to September 17, with eight additional trains kept on standby between 8 AM and 8 PM during peak periods.
Transport Minister Pankaj Singh, senior DTC officials, managers of Delhi's bus depots, private bus operators and representatives of the drivers participated in discussions that continued for several hours.
Union representatives say that buses would not return to the roads until their demands were formally addressed. DTC officials, speaking to ETV Bharat on condition of anonymity, said the employees' demands and concerns were being discussed at the government level. They said efforts were underway to find a solution and end the strike at the earliest.
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