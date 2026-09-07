ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Building Collapse: Chhattisgarh Student Dies While Speaking To Friend On Phone

Delhi: Yuvraj Soni, a 20-year-old student from Chhattisgarh's Durg district, who was killed after a five-storey building collapsed in South-West Delhi's Satya Niketan area on Sunday, was talking to a friend on the phone when the accident occurred.

Yuvraj was a BCom student at Delhi University's Motilal Nehru College. He had gone to his hometown during his college holidays and had returned to Delhi just three days ago.

According to the police, Yuvraj was speaking to his friend Aryan on the phone, making plans for an outing, when his voice suddenly stopped coming through. Aryan kept calling out but there was no response from the other end. After about a minute of silence, the call suddenly disconnected. Aryan tried to contact Yuvraj again but could not get through. At the same time, he received news that a building had collapsed in Satya Niketan area.