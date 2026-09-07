Delhi Building Collapse: Chhattisgarh Student Dies While Speaking To Friend On Phone
Among those who died in the collapse was Yuvraj Soni from Durg, who was studying BCom at Delhi University's Motilal Nehru College.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST
Delhi: Yuvraj Soni, a 20-year-old student from Chhattisgarh's Durg district, who was killed after a five-storey building collapsed in South-West Delhi's Satya Niketan area on Sunday, was talking to a friend on the phone when the accident occurred.
Yuvraj was a BCom student at Delhi University's Motilal Nehru College. He had gone to his hometown during his college holidays and had returned to Delhi just three days ago.
According to the police, Yuvraj was speaking to his friend Aryan on the phone, making plans for an outing, when his voice suddenly stopped coming through. Aryan kept calling out but there was no response from the other end. After about a minute of silence, the call suddenly disconnected. Aryan tried to contact Yuvraj again but could not get through. At the same time, he received news that a building had collapsed in Satya Niketan area.
Worried about his friend, Aryan immediately rushed to the accident site and found that rescue operations were underway to locate people trapped in the debris. Aryan kept trying to gather information about Yuvraj and after frantically searching for hours, Aryan learnt that Yuvraj had died, and his body had been taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, police added.
Meanwhile, upon hearing about Yuvraj's death, his family members immediately departed for Delhi. The sudden death of Yuvraj, who had arrived in Delhi with dreams of pursuing his education and building a future, has left his family in deep shock.
The death toll in the accident has reached seven with five critically injured persons undergoing treatment at AIIMS. The building operated as a boys' paying guest accommodation near Delhi University's South Campus.
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