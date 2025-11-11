ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Blast Shock Reaches Chhattisgarh: Balod Youth Safe, Durg On Alert Mode

Himanshu called his family in Sirri (village shown here for representational purpose) moments after the blast, assuring them he was safe. ( ETV Bharat )

Balod/Durg: Himanshu Baghel, a youth from Sirri village in Balod district, narrowly escaped injury when a blast damaged his vehicle near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday evening. However, his car was severely damaged.

According to Himanshu, he was passing by the area in his car when the blast occurred. He said he had stepped away from the vehicle shortly before the explosion. As soon as he regained control of the situation, he called his family in Sirri to inform them he was safe. His family said it was a matter of great relief.

Himanshu works in transportation in Delhi. His brother, Prashant Baghel, confirmed the family remained in contact with him through the night. The family is arranging for the damaged vehicle to be brought back, and he also plans to return home soon. They have received numerous calls since the incident, but their main concern is his safety.

After receiving information about the incident, Balod Collector Divya Mishra and Ranjhirai police station in-charge Radha Borkar spoke to the family. They checked on their well-being and confirmed that Himanshu was safe.