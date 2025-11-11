Delhi Blast Shock Reaches Chhattisgarh: Balod Youth Safe, Durg On Alert Mode
Himanshu said he was near the site and had stepped away moments before the blast; he later called his family to confirm he was safe.
Published : November 11, 2025 at 6:36 PM IST
Balod/Durg: Himanshu Baghel, a youth from Sirri village in Balod district, narrowly escaped injury when a blast damaged his vehicle near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday evening. However, his car was severely damaged.
According to Himanshu, he was passing by the area in his car when the blast occurred. He said he had stepped away from the vehicle shortly before the explosion. As soon as he regained control of the situation, he called his family in Sirri to inform them he was safe. His family said it was a matter of great relief.
Himanshu works in transportation in Delhi. His brother, Prashant Baghel, confirmed the family remained in contact with him through the night. The family is arranging for the damaged vehicle to be brought back, and he also plans to return home soon. They have received numerous calls since the incident, but their main concern is his safety.
After receiving information about the incident, Balod Collector Divya Mishra and Ranjhirai police station in-charge Radha Borkar spoke to the family. They checked on their well-being and confirmed that Himanshu was safe.
Meanwhile, the blast in Delhi has put Durg district on high alert. Security agencies have intensified checks across major public places. Police surveillance has increased at railway stations, bus stands, marketplaces, malls, and all major entry points to the district.
At Durg and Bhilai railway stations, Railway Police, anti-sabotage units, and dog squads are screening passengers and luggage. Barricades have been placed at district borders to monitor incoming vehicles.
Durg ASP Sukh Nandan Rathore said the district has been declared a high-alert zone. He appealed to citizens to report immediately to the police any suspicious persons or objects. This, he stressed, will help prevent any untoward incidents.
Public representatives have also reacted to the situation. Bhilai Nagar MLA Devendra Yadav condemned the blast, calling it a tragic incident and a serious attack on the country’s security. He said that agencies must conduct a thorough investigation and that if any terror network is found to be involved, strict action should be taken without delay.
