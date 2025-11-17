ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Blast Probe: UP ATS Arrests Siblings From Lucknow, 18 Others Under Surveillance

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested two persons with alleged links to the Red Fort blast and raided six places in Lucknow.

The two suspects, brother and sister, were nabbed from Kundan Vihar Colony in the Para area. Prior to this, ATS had interrogated 13 people in connection with the case on Sunday. This apart, 18 others, who previously had links with terrorism, are under 24-hour surveillance.

According to intelligence input, the ATS had put the siblings under surveillance for the last three days and detained them after their suspicious activities were confirmed. Acting on information from the surveillance team, an additional ATS team arrived at Kundan Vihar and picked up the duo.

Previously, the ATS had conducted raids in Madiyanv, Kaiserbagh, and Gudamba areas. Investigating agencies are working to understand the entire conspiracy network and identify all those involved. Officials say this case is not restricted to Delhi alone but has connections to several cities.

According to sources, 13 people were interrogated on Sunday for around an hour but no connection was found to the Jammu and Kashmir doctor. On November 10, Lucknow-based doctor, Shaheen Shahid was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police from Faridabad for alleged links with the banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) and then her brother, Dr Parvez Ansari. An AK-47, a pistol and cartridges were recovered from Dr Shaheen's car.

According to ATS sources, investigating agencies have received significant information about some individuals who have connections with Dr Parvez and his sister, Dr. Shaheen. The Delhi Police are also investigating this angle.

Investigations have revealed that Dr Parvez was in contact with only a few people in Lucknow and used to visit some individuals at Dr. Shaheen's behest. Based on this information, ATS conducted inquiries around a mosque in Para, where Dr. Shaheen and Dr. Parvez were frequent visitors.