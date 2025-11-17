Delhi Blast Probe: UP ATS Arrests Siblings From Lucknow, 18 Others Under Surveillance
Lucknow Police have prepared a list of people who had links to terrorists in the past and teams have been set up to monitor them.
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested two persons with alleged links to the Red Fort blast and raided six places in Lucknow.
The two suspects, brother and sister, were nabbed from Kundan Vihar Colony in the Para area. Prior to this, ATS had interrogated 13 people in connection with the case on Sunday. This apart, 18 others, who previously had links with terrorism, are under 24-hour surveillance.
According to intelligence input, the ATS had put the siblings under surveillance for the last three days and detained them after their suspicious activities were confirmed. Acting on information from the surveillance team, an additional ATS team arrived at Kundan Vihar and picked up the duo.
Previously, the ATS had conducted raids in Madiyanv, Kaiserbagh, and Gudamba areas. Investigating agencies are working to understand the entire conspiracy network and identify all those involved. Officials say this case is not restricted to Delhi alone but has connections to several cities.
According to sources, 13 people were interrogated on Sunday for around an hour but no connection was found to the Jammu and Kashmir doctor. On November 10, Lucknow-based doctor, Shaheen Shahid was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police from Faridabad for alleged links with the banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) and then her brother, Dr Parvez Ansari. An AK-47, a pistol and cartridges were recovered from Dr Shaheen's car.
According to ATS sources, investigating agencies have received significant information about some individuals who have connections with Dr Parvez and his sister, Dr. Shaheen. The Delhi Police are also investigating this angle.
Investigations have revealed that Dr Parvez was in contact with only a few people in Lucknow and used to visit some individuals at Dr. Shaheen's behest. Based on this information, ATS conducted inquiries around a mosque in Para, where Dr. Shaheen and Dr. Parvez were frequent visitors.
Several suspected terrorists have been arrested in and around Lucknow in the past three to four years. Consequently, agencies are also investigating whether some recently released individuals have become active again. Their past call details, bank transactions, and social media activities are also being examined.
While agencies have initiated special surveillance in Khandari Bazaar and surrounding areas due to Dr. Shaheen, 18 individuals who previously had links with terrorism are being monitored 24 hours a day.
Lucknow Police and the intelligence unit are scrutinising the entire data so that if anyone else is found to be involved, he/she can be detained for questioning . Lucknow Police have requested a detailed report from the ATS and intelligence agencies about information on former terrorists and their close associates.
A list of individuals, who have been in contact with terrorists at some point or are living in Lucknow after being released from jail, has been prepared. Police are monitoring their activities. Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order), Bablu Kumar, has formed separate teams to investigate these suspects.
Most of the suspects under Lucknow Police's surveillance are located in the Western Zone. Thakurganj and Sahadatganj police have been assigned the responsibility to visit the areas and gather information about them. A detailed report will be prepared about them and their travel history.
Along with the ATS and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), many agencies are involved in the investigations.
