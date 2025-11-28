ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Blast Probe Reveals 2 More Faridabad Hideouts Of Terror Suspect Muzammil

Delhi Police officials at Patiala House Court, as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) brings Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama (J&K), Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather of Anantnag (J&K), Dr Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow (U.P.), and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian (J&K), to present before the court in connection with Delhi blast case, in New Delhi. ( ANI )

Faridabad: Delhi blast investigation revealed that Dr Muzammil Ganaie, one of the prime suspects arrested in connection with the white-collar terror module linked to the November 10 terrorist incident, had two more hideouts near the Al Falah University.

Besides renting hideouts in Fatehpur Taga and Dhauj in Faridabad, Muzammil had taken a house on rent from the former sarpanch of Khori Jamalpur village on the pretext of starting a Kashmiri fruit business, and a small room built on a farmer's land, police sources have said.

The accommodation, owned by Jumma Khan, has three bedrooms and a hall plus kitchen, and it was about 4 kilometres from Al-Falah University, where Muzammil worked and was picked up by the J&K police. He stayed here between April and July on a monthly rent of Rs 8,000, said the sources.

The house was built above a plastic raw material factory, owned by Khan. A team from the NIA recently took Muzammil to the village in connection with its Delhi blast probe. NIA officers questioned Khan for several hours during their visit.