Delhi Blast: Nine More Arrested In Assam For 'Offensive' Social Media Posts, Tally Rises To 15

Guwahati: Nine more people have been arrested in Assam for putting up "offensive" social media posts following the Delhi blast, taking the total number of apprehensions in this regard to 15, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

The fresh arrests have been made since Wednesday night.

"In connection with the offensive social media posts following the Delhi blast, 15 persons have been arrested across Assam so far," Sarma posted on X.

"In addition to the six arrests made yesterday, overnight, we arrested Rafijul Ali (Bongaigaon), Forid Uddin Laskar (Hailakandi), Inamul Islam (Lakhimpur), Firuj Ahmed alias Papon (Lakhimpur), Shahil Shoman Sikdar alias Shahidul Islam (Barpeta), Rakibul Sultan (Barpeta), Nasim Akram (Hojai), Taslim Ahmed (Kamrup) and Abdur Rohim Mollah alias Bappy Hussain (South Salmara)," he added.

Assam Police remain uncompromising against those who glorify violence, Sarma asserted. The chief minister on Wednesday said he has instructed the police to arrest those who have welcomed the blast in their social media posts.