ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Blast: NIA Releases Doctor Detained From West Bengal

Raiganj: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has released a doctor, Janisar Alam alias Jigar, whom it had detained from his native village in Dalkhola of West Bengal's North Dinajpur district on Friday, in connection with the recent Red Fort blast in Delhi.

His uncle, Abdul Qasim, said NIA officials called his son on Friday morning, asked him to sign as guardian and go to the NIA office in Siliguri to bring back Janisar. On Saturday evening, they left for Dalkhola with Janisar, he said.

"My nephew said NIA officials treated him well. He answered all the questions they asked. He has been released as the officials were satisfied with his answers. I had said earlier that if the investigation is done properly, my nephew will be proven innocent. It seems that the investigation was held properly," Abdul Qasim said.

On why NIA had suddenly picked up Janisar in the blast case, Qasim said, "My nephew is a passout from the Al-Falah University in Haryana. After leaving the NIA office, he called and said that the NIA had arrested a man who studied with him in connection with the Delhi blast case. Janisar had spoken to him on phone a year ago. NIA wanted to know why he spoke to him and what they talked about."