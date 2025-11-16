Delhi Blast: NIA Releases Doctor Detained From West Bengal
Janisar Alam had shifted to Ludhiana as a child and passed out from Al-Falah University in 2024, his uncle said.
Raiganj: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has released a doctor, Janisar Alam alias Jigar, whom it had detained from his native village in Dalkhola of West Bengal's North Dinajpur district on Friday, in connection with the recent Red Fort blast in Delhi.
His uncle, Abdul Qasim, said NIA officials called his son on Friday morning, asked him to sign as guardian and go to the NIA office in Siliguri to bring back Janisar. On Saturday evening, they left for Dalkhola with Janisar, he said.
"My nephew said NIA officials treated him well. He answered all the questions they asked. He has been released as the officials were satisfied with his answers. I had said earlier that if the investigation is done properly, my nephew will be proven innocent. It seems that the investigation was held properly," Abdul Qasim said.
On why NIA had suddenly picked up Janisar in the blast case, Qasim said, "My nephew is a passout from the Al-Falah University in Haryana. After leaving the NIA office, he called and said that the NIA had arrested a man who studied with him in connection with the Delhi blast case. Janisar had spoken to him on phone a year ago. NIA wanted to know why he spoke to him and what they talked about."
According to family sources, when Janisar was a child, his father, Towhid Alam, had moved to Ludhiana with his family. There, he used to work with a doctor. Janisar completed his MBBS from Al-Falah University in 2024. Last Sunday, he went to Chandigarh to appear for the MD exam. On November 12, he came to his native village to attend a family wedding. In the meantime, the blast took place on and Janisar was arrested on November 14. He was released on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has cancelled the licenses of four doctors from Al-Falah University, arrested in the Delhi blast case. Among them, two arrested doctors, Muzammil Ahmed and Shaheen Shahid, were working at Al-Falah University.
It is learnt that the accused doctor in the Red Fort blast case, Umar-un-Nabi, is also associated with Al-Falah University. Naturally, the authorities of this medical college and all its passouts are under the central intelligence agency's scanner. It is being investigated as to whether any doctor of the university is involved with any terrorist organisation.
