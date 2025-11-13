ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Blast: Lal Quila Metro Station Shut Till Further Notice For Security Reasons

A file photo of NSG personnel inspect a CNG cylinder at the site of the blast near Lal Quila metro station. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday said the Lal Quila metro station will remain closed till further notice due to security reasons.

The station has been closed as security agencies are carrying out their investigation into the blast near the Red Fort on Monday evening, which killed 12 people and left several injured. "Lal Quila Metro Station will remain closed till further notice due to security reasons," the DMRC said in a post on X.

According to the DMRC, entry and exit points at the metro station have been temporarily shut, and services will remain suspended until clearance is received from the relevant security agencies. However, all other metro stations and lines are operating as per schedule, the statement said.

Security personnel have been deployed in and around the Red Fort area, and additional checks are being carried out across nearby metro stations as part of preventive measures. Officials said the decision was taken as a precaution to ensure the safety of passengers and citizens.

Located on the Violet Line, this station serves as an entry point to several major landmarks, including the historic Red Fort, the Jama Masjid, and the busy Chandni Chowk area. The temporary closure is expected to impact daily commuters and tourists visiting the Old Delhi areas, especially during peak hours and weekends.