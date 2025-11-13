Delhi Blast: Lal Quila Metro Station Shut Till Further Notice For Security Reasons
DMRC said all entry and exit points of the station have been closed, and services will remain suspended till security clearance is received from agencies.
Published : November 13, 2025 at 2:04 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday said the Lal Quila metro station will remain closed till further notice due to security reasons.
The station has been closed as security agencies are carrying out their investigation into the blast near the Red Fort on Monday evening, which killed 12 people and left several injured. "Lal Quila Metro Station will remain closed till further notice due to security reasons," the DMRC said in a post on X.
According to the DMRC, entry and exit points at the metro station have been temporarily shut, and services will remain suspended until clearance is received from the relevant security agencies. However, all other metro stations and lines are operating as per schedule, the statement said.
Security personnel have been deployed in and around the Red Fort area, and additional checks are being carried out across nearby metro stations as part of preventive measures. Officials said the decision was taken as a precaution to ensure the safety of passengers and citizens.
Located on the Violet Line, this station serves as an entry point to several major landmarks, including the historic Red Fort, the Jama Masjid, and the busy Chandni Chowk area. The temporary closure is expected to impact daily commuters and tourists visiting the Old Delhi areas, especially during peak hours and weekends.
Commuters have been advised to plan their travel accordingly and use nearby stations, such as Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate, and Kashmiri Gate, as alternatives. Authorities have not specified the duration of the closure, but assured that normal operations at Lal Quila Metro Station will resume once the security situation is reviewed and deemed safe.
Following the blast, the area around the historic monument has been cordoned off, with police and forensic teams conducting searches to gather evidence.
Meanwhile, fresh CCTV footage from the day of the blast shows the prime suspect, Dr Umar Nabi, walking near a mosque close to the Ramlila Maidan, police said. In the footage, Umar can be seen walking straight along a narrow lane before turning his head to the right — the moment when the camera captures his face — and then continuing ahead.
Investigators believe that he may have visited the mosque shortly before allegedly carrying out the explosion, a senior police officer said, adding that Umar, who is suspected to have been driving the explosives-laden car, was seen in multiple CCTV clips recorded across Delhi on the day of the incident.
One particular piece of footage from the Sunehri Masjid parking lot near the Red Fort shows him entering at 3:19 pm and leaving at 6:28 pm, barely 24 minutes before the explosion occurred.
[With agency inputs]
