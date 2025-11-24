Delhi Blast Aftermath: Kashmir Medical Fraternity Calls Violence By Any Member A Disgrace
Doctors in Kashmir strongly condemns the Delhi Red Fort blast and expressed over loss of life. They also called for strict action against those responsible.
Published : November 24, 2025 at 3:00 PM IST
Srinagar: Days after the Delhi Red Fort car blast, carried out by Dr Umar un Nabi from Kashmir, the medical fraternity in the Valley has united to condemn the attack that claimed 15 lives and injured over 20 others. Expressing shock that educated individuals from their profession were involved, the fraternity has called for strict action against those found guilty.
Doctors’ associations in the valley have expressed concern over the “alleged involvement” of individuals from the medical profession in this inhuman act. This is the first instance after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A that these groups have issued a public statement on an issue.
Two doctors, Dr Muzamil Shakeel Ganaie and Dr Adeel Majeed Rather, from Kashmir, and a third medico, Dr Shaheed Shahid, of Uttar Pradesh, have been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), while Jammu and Kashmir police have issued a Red Corner notice for the third doctor, Dr Muzaffar Rather, who is reportedly on the run. Dr Umar was driving the i20 car which exploded near the Red Fort, killing 15 and injuring more than 20.
The interstate and transnational terror module was cracked by the Jammu and Kashmir police, which on November 10 said it arrested seven persons, including Dr Muzamil and Dr Adeel, for pasting threatening posters in the Nowgam locality in Srinagar. On the same evening, Dr Umar blew up the car he was driving in Delhi near the Red Fort, which killed 15.
The multi-agency probe into the blast and terror module led to several arrests and questioning of several doctors who had either worked or been in contact with Dr Muzamil, Dr Umar and Dr Adeel in GMC Srinagar and other colleges. The NIA has taken over the probe and has arrested the three doctors, Jasir Bilal Wani of Kulgam and Amir Rashid Mir of Samboor in Pulwama, and the SIA of Jammu and Kashmir police Tufail Niyaz Bhat, an electrician from Batamaloo in Srinagar.
The Medical Faculty Association (MFA) of Government Medical and Dental Colleges said that “such betrayal of the sacred trust placed in physicians—who are dedicated to compassion and serving life—is shameful and unacceptable.”
The MFA, on behalf of the medical fraternity, conveys that any act of violence by any member of the medical fraternity is not tolerable, as it brings disrepute to the profession. The MFA expresses deep grief and solidarity with the victims who lost their lives and got injured in this incident, its president Sajad Khanday said in a statement.
The Society of Consultant Doctors, headed by its president, Dr Owvass H Dar, said it expresses its profound anguish over the loss of innocent lives. “The alleged involvement of individuals from the medical profession is deeply disturbing and, if proven, represents a grave betrayal of the values and ethics of healing. The Society places full faith in the justice system and demands strict action against those found guilty, in accordance with the law,” Dar said in a statement.
Reaffirming its commitment to peace, humanity and national unity, the Society urges the public to remain calm, vigilant and united against all forces of violence and extremism. “The medical fraternity has always stood firmly by the principles of humanity, compassion and service above all else, and will continue to uphold these values in the face of any challenge. Such acts of violence cannot shake our collective resolve to heal, protect and serve the society and nation at large,” he said.
Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) said it places its full faith in the justice system and urges the authorities to ensure that all those found guilty are held fully accountable under the law.
“DAK again shows its commitment to peace, humanity and national unity. We request the public to stay calm, alert and together against all kinds of violence and extremism. Doctors have always worked with humanity, compassion and service above everything, and we will continue to follow these values in every situation. Such acts of violence will not weaken our determination to heal, protect and serve our society and our nation,” it said in a statement.
The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives in the Delhi blast, which has shaken the entire nation. “Kashmiri students believe in India’s democracy and mainstream values. They reject terrorism in all forms. Yet, they are being profiled and vilified by authorities and local residents. Many landlords have asked Kashmiri tenants to vacate their rooms, forcing several students to return home out of fear,” Nasir Khuehami, national convenor of the association, said.
