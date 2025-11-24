ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Blast Aftermath: Kashmir Medical Fraternity Calls Violence By Any Member A Disgrace

Srinagar: Days after the Delhi Red Fort car blast, carried out by Dr Umar un Nabi from Kashmir, the medical fraternity in the Valley has united to condemn the attack that claimed 15 lives and injured over 20 others. Expressing shock that educated individuals from their profession were involved, the fraternity has called for strict action against those found guilty.

Doctors’ associations in the valley have expressed concern over the “alleged involvement” of individuals from the medical profession in this inhuman act. This is the first instance after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A that these groups have issued a public statement on an issue.

Two doctors, Dr Muzamil Shakeel Ganaie and Dr Adeel Majeed Rather, from Kashmir, and a third medico, Dr Shaheed Shahid, of Uttar Pradesh, have been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), while Jammu and Kashmir police have issued a Red Corner notice for the third doctor, Dr Muzaffar Rather, who is reportedly on the run. Dr Umar was driving the i20 car which exploded near the Red Fort, killing 15 and injuring more than 20.

The interstate and transnational terror module was cracked by the Jammu and Kashmir police, which on November 10 said it arrested seven persons, including Dr Muzamil and Dr Adeel, for pasting threatening posters in the Nowgam locality in Srinagar. On the same evening, Dr Umar blew up the car he was driving in Delhi near the Red Fort, which killed 15.

The multi-agency probe into the blast and terror module led to several arrests and questioning of several doctors who had either worked or been in contact with Dr Muzamil, Dr Umar and Dr Adeel in GMC Srinagar and other colleges. The NIA has taken over the probe and has arrested the three doctors, Jasir Bilal Wani of Kulgam and Amir Rashid Mir of Samboor in Pulwama, and the SIA of Jammu and Kashmir police Tufail Niyaz Bhat, an electrician from Batamaloo in Srinagar.

The Medical Faculty Association (MFA) of Government Medical and Dental Colleges said that “such betrayal of the sacred trust placed in physicians—who are dedicated to compassion and serving life—is shameful and unacceptable.”