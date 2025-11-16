ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Blast: Four Suspects From Nuh Released After Interrogation

Nuh: Four persons, arrested from Harayana's Nuh on suspicion of having links to the Delhi car blast, have been released by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Delhi police after three days of rigorous interrogation. Their release followed no concrete evidence or any digital footprints.

Local sources said the suspects cooperated fully during interrogation and presented their case strongly. Nevertheless, their activities will be monitored by NIA.

The suspects — Rehan of Nuh; Mohammad of Ahmedbas in Ferozepur Jhirka; Dr Mustaqeem of Sunhera, and fertiliser dealer Dinesh Singla alias Dabbu of Pinangwa — were detained for allegedly contacting the prime accused Dr Umar Nabi, buying and selling explosive materials, and engaging in suspicious activities through social media.