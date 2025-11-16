ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Blast: Four Suspects From Nuh Released After Interrogation

Rehan of Nuh; Mohammad of Ahmedbas in Ferozpur Jhirka; Dr Mustaqeem of Sunhera, and fertiliser dealer Dinesh Singla alias Dabbu of Pinangwa will be monitored.

Security personnel conduct searches at a mosque in Faridabad following the blast.
Security personnel conduct searches at a mosque in Faridabad following the blast. (PTI)
Published : November 16, 2025 at 3:15 PM IST

Nuh: Four persons, arrested from Harayana's Nuh on suspicion of having links to the Delhi car blast, have been released by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Delhi police after three days of rigorous interrogation. Their release followed no concrete evidence or any digital footprints.

Local sources said the suspects cooperated fully during interrogation and presented their case strongly. Nevertheless, their activities will be monitored by NIA.

The suspects — Rehan of Nuh; Mohammad of Ahmedbas in Ferozepur Jhirka; Dr Mustaqeem of Sunhera, and fertiliser dealer Dinesh Singla alias Dabbu of Pinangwa — were detained for allegedly contacting the prime accused Dr Umar Nabi, buying and selling explosive materials, and engaging in suspicious activities through social media.

A massive explosion in a moving car at a signal near the Red Fort area in New Delhi in the evening of November 10 claimed 13 lives and injured over 20, some of them critically. Preliminary investigations suggested it was an act of terrorism. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.

Nabi, a former student of Al-Falah University, was driving the car that exploded. The car is believed to have been loaded with ammonium nitrate-based explosive material purchased from fertiliser shops in Mewat. Investigating agencies found from CCTV footage that Nabi travelled from Faridabad to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway via Mewat, and stopped at a roadside eatery and spent the night in the car. His location details and the purchase of ammonium nitrate linked the blast to Nuh. He had rented a room from a woman in Hidayat Colony 10 days before the blast.

