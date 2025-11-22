Delhi Blast Impact: Tourists Skip National Capital, 30% Hotel Bookings Cancelled After Explosion Near Red Fort
Tourist cancellations surge after the November 10 blast, with Delhi hotels recording their sharpest drop in peak-season bookings in years.
Published : November 22, 2025 at 1:50 PM IST
By Rahul Chauhan
New Delhi: While lakhs of domestic and international tourists visit Delhi every year, the recent blast near Red Fort metro station has triggered severe concerns among visitors about safety in the national capital, consequently impacting the hotel bookings to a great extent.
The city has long remained on travellers' must-visit lists for its major attractions. Whether it is Parliament House, Lutyens’ Delhi, or iconic monuments like the Red Fort and Qutub Minar, Delhi draws large numbers of visitors year-round.
30% Tourists Cancel Hotel Bookings
However, it seems the November 10 blast near Red Fort has had a clear impact on Delhi's hotel industry. Foreign tourists who had already made advance bookings are now avoiding their visit, leading to a sharp rise in cancellations, sources said.
Hotel operators usually consider this period the peak business season, but the incident has hit the sector hard. Many rooms are now vacant, causing growing concern among hoteliers.
Typically, hotel bookings peak after September due to heavy advance reservations. However, rising security worries after the blast have led tourists to alter their travel plans. As a result, about 30 percent of domestic and foreign tourists have cancelled their hotel bookings in Delhi, leaving hotel owners apprehensive.
Lovleen Anand, President of the Delhi Hotel & Restaurant Owners Association, said that after the Red Fort blast, people have become anxious about safety. This has led to widespread cancellations of bookings. To ensure better protection, the association has issued an advisory, asking all hotels to enhance security.
Hotel operators have been told to keep CCTV cameras operational 24×7, thoroughly verify the visas of all foreign tourists, and notify officials in case visitors arrive with expired visas. They have been instructed to notify the police immediately if they spot anything suspicious.
900 Hotels in Karol Bagh, Paharganj and Sadar Bazar
Anand shared that over 900 small and large hotels operate in the Karol Bagh, Paharganj and Sadar Bazar areas. "About 30 percent of tourists, mostly foreigners, have cancelled bookings after the blast. However, the ongoing trade fair has provided slight relief," he added.
Balan Mani, a hotel operator from Karol Bagh, said that not only foreigners but also many domestic tourists from different states have cancelled their stays.
Hotel Rooms Empty
Sandeep Khandelwal, Chairman of the Delhi Hotel & Restaurant Owners Association, said that this year, the hotel business has been hit hard due to the blast and pollution. "Several records have been broken. Earlier, hotels were fully booked during the trade fair season, but this year, many rooms are vacant," he said.
Typically, the hotel business slows during the monsoon, but bookings usually pick up from September. For hoteliers, November, December and January are peak months, with large numbers of foreign tourists making advance reservations.
Harish Sharma, a hotel operator in Paharganj, said the blast near the Red Fort is now starting to show its impact. "For nearly a week after the explosion, hotels remained empty. Bookings began to improve only after the trade fair started," he added.
Major Tourist Attractions in Delhi
- India Gate (Lutyens' Delhi)
- Red Fort
- Qutub Minar
- Akshardham Temple
- Chandni Chowk (near Red Fort)
- Jama Masjid
- Lotus Temple
- Jantar Mantar
- Humayun’s Tomb
- Bangla Sahib Gurdwara
