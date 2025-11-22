ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Blast Impact: Tourists Skip National Capital, 30% Hotel Bookings Cancelled After Explosion Near Red Fort

Delhi hoteliers face losses after nearly 30 percent of bookings were cancelled due to safety concerns in the aftermath of blast near Red Fort. ( ETV Bharat )

By Rahul Chauhan

New Delhi: While lakhs of domestic and international tourists visit Delhi every year, the recent blast near Red Fort metro station has triggered severe concerns among visitors about safety in the national capital, consequently impacting the hotel bookings to a great extent.

The city has long remained on travellers' must-visit lists for its major attractions. Whether it is Parliament House, Lutyens’ Delhi, or iconic monuments like the Red Fort and Qutub Minar, Delhi draws large numbers of visitors year-round.

30% Tourists Cancel Hotel Bookings

However, it seems the November 10 blast near Red Fort has had a clear impact on Delhi's hotel industry. Foreign tourists who had already made advance bookings are now avoiding their visit, leading to a sharp rise in cancellations, sources said.

Hotel operators usually consider this period the peak business season, but the incident has hit the sector hard. Many rooms are now vacant, causing growing concern among hoteliers.

Typically, hotel bookings peak after September due to heavy advance reservations. However, rising security worries after the blast have led tourists to alter their travel plans. As a result, about 30 percent of domestic and foreign tourists have cancelled their hotel bookings in Delhi, leaving hotel owners apprehensive.

Lovleen Anand, President of the Delhi Hotel & Restaurant Owners Association, said that after the Red Fort blast, people have become anxious about safety. This has led to widespread cancellations of bookings. To ensure better protection, the association has issued an advisory, asking all hotels to enhance security.