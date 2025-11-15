Delhi Blast: Dr Shaheen's Brother Got In Touch With Terrorists During His Maldives Stay, Says ATS
Dr Parvez Ansari lived in the island nation for three years before coming to Lucknow in 2021. He started working as his sister's sleeper cell.
Published : November 15, 2025 at 1:02 PM IST
Lucknow: Dr Parvez Ansari, brother of Delhi blast co-accused Dr Shaheen Syed, is under the scanner of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and National Investigation Agency (NIA). Forensic analysis of his electronic devices has revealed that before coming to Lucknow in 2021, Ansari worked in the Maldives for three years. It was in the island nation that he established connections with terrorist organisations.
According to ATS, he returned to Lucknow at the behest of Dr Shaheen and travelled to Jammu and Kashmir, where the duo lived for two months. Afterwards, he turned into a sleeper cell of his sister. Security agencies are looking into his network and connections in the Maldives by extracting data from the mobile and electronic devices recovered from Parvez.
People living near their house in Khandari Bazaar of Lucknow said there was a radical change in Ansari following his return from the Maldives. He built a separate house in the Madiyaon area and started living there. He worked so clandestinely that no one could understand that such a big terror plan was hatched.
Ahead of the action by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Gujarat ATS had arrested two terrorists from Uttar Pradesh for their alleged association with the Islamic State Khorasan Module (ISKP), which was dismantled by the ATS in 2017. However, following the Delhi car bombings and the Gujarat ATS's revelations, security agencies have once again started probing the module. Continuous raids are being conducted, and efforts are underway to uncover whether any new offshoot of the module has sprang up.
On November 8, Gujarat ATS conducted raids in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, and arrested three. Dr Ahmed Mohiuddin Saeed of Hyderabad was the main accused. He had completed his MBBS from China and was manufacturing ricin (a deadly poison made from castor beans). His two associates, Azad Suleman and Mohammad Suhel, are from Uttar Pradesh.
While Suleman worked as a tailor in Shamli, Suhel was reportedly a college student in Lakhimpur Kheri. The ATS recovered two Glock pistols, a Beretta, 30 cartridges, and four litres of castor oil from them. The duo went to Gujarat to collect weapons dropped through drones into India from Pakistan.
Gujarat ATS claimed that the accused were in contact with Abu Khadija, a handler of the ISIS Khorasan module in Afghanistan. The accused had conducted reconnaissance of the RSS office in Lucknow, Delhi's Azadpur Mandi, and crowded places in Ahmedabad to carry out mass killings by poisoning water and food.
Also Read