Delhi Blast: Dr Shaheen's Brother Got In Touch With Terrorists During His Maldives Stay, Says ATS

Lucknow: Dr Parvez Ansari, brother of Delhi blast co-accused Dr Shaheen Syed, is under the scanner of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and National Investigation Agency (NIA). Forensic analysis of his electronic devices has revealed that before coming to Lucknow in 2021, Ansari worked in the Maldives for three years. It was in the island nation that he established connections with terrorist organisations.

According to ATS, he returned to Lucknow at the behest of Dr Shaheen and travelled to Jammu and Kashmir, where the duo lived for two months. Afterwards, he turned into a sleeper cell of his sister. Security agencies are looking into his network and connections in the Maldives by extracting data from the mobile and electronic devices recovered from Parvez.

People living near their house in Khandari Bazaar of Lucknow said there was a radical change in Ansari following his return from the Maldives. He built a separate house in the Madiyaon area and started living there. He worked so clandestinely that no one could understand that such a big terror plan was hatched.

Ahead of the action by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Gujarat ATS had arrested two terrorists from Uttar Pradesh for their alleged association with the Islamic State Khorasan Module (ISKP), which was dismantled by the ATS in 2017. However, following the Delhi car bombings and the Gujarat ATS's revelations, security agencies have once again started probing the module. Continuous raids are being conducted, and efforts are underway to uncover whether any new offshoot of the module has sprang up.