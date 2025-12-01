Delhi Blast Case: NIA Raids House Of Alleged Mastermind Dr Shaheen In Lucknow
Published : December 1, 2025 at 4:12 PM IST
Lucknow: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday raided the house of Dr Shaheen Shaheed, 46, the alleged mastermind behind the Delhi blast.
The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) was also present during the operation. The team questioned Dr Shaheen’s father and brother and seized digital devices along with other documents. Heavy police deployment was maintained across the locality throughout the raid.
The team interrogated the family members behind closed doors while police stood guard outside. Apart from Lucknow, the NIA also conducted raids at nine locations in Jammu and Kashmir.
On Monday morning, the NIA and ATS arrived at Khandari Bazaar in Lucknow’s Lalbagh area to raid the residence of Dr Shaheen’s family. Her father, Saeed Ansari, and her elder brother Shoaib, both of whom were residing in the house, were interrogated from morning until about 11.45 am.
Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and ATS had conducted a raid at Dr Shaheen’s house on November 11. In response, her father had shut the door and refused to leave, expressing disbelief in his daughter’s alleged involvement. Investigating teams had also raided the Lucknow residence of Shaheen’s brother, Dr Parvez, who served as an assistant professor at a private medical college in the city.
Twenty days later, the NIA returned to Dr Shaheen’s house for another search.
During the earlier raid, police had restricted all movement around Dr Shaheen’s house. After Monday’s raid, the family again closed the door as soon as the teams left.
The alleged mastermind behind the Delhi blast was arrested in Faridabad. Thereafter, there were rumours that she had been brought to Lucknow by the NIA, even though she was not taken to her home, but this has not been confirmed.
