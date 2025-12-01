ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Blast Case: NIA Raids House Of Alleged Mastermind Dr Shaheen In Lucknow

Lucknow: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday raided the house of Dr Shaheen Shaheed, 46, the alleged mastermind behind the Delhi blast.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) was also present during the operation. The team questioned Dr Shaheen’s father and brother and seized digital devices along with other documents. Heavy police deployment was maintained across the locality throughout the raid.

The team interrogated the family members behind closed doors while police stood guard outside. Apart from Lucknow, the NIA also conducted raids at nine locations in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Monday morning, the NIA and ATS arrived at Khandari Bazaar in Lucknow’s Lalbagh area to raid the residence of Dr Shaheen’s family. Her father, Saeed Ansari, and her elder brother Shoaib, both of whom were residing in the house, were interrogated from morning until about 11.45 am.