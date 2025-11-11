ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Blast: Brother Waits Anxiously To See Injured Cab Driver At LNJP

By Santu Das/Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: Tauqif, a relative of one of the victims of last evening’s blast near the Red Fort, waits anxiously outside Delhi’s Lok Nayak Jaiprakash (LNJP) Hospital to see his elder brother.

But he hasn’t been able to meet Shakib, a cab driver in the national capital for the past three years, who was brought to the hospital after sustaining injuries in the explosion.

Tauqif alleged that the authorities were not allowing him to see his brother and urged them to let him and other family members meet Shakib without further delay.

Aggrieved Tauqif has been camping at the hospital with his mother and father since last evening. He told ETV Bharat, "My elder brother Taufiq, who is 38 years old, got injured last evening in the blast near the Red Fort. He has worked as a cab driver for the last three years."

He said, "Shakib called me within 10 minutes of the blast. He had dropped a passenger at Chandni Chowk and, while crossing the Red Fort traffic light, the blast occurred. He was then set to pick up another passenger."