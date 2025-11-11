Delhi Blast: Brother Waits Anxiously To See Injured Cab Driver At LNJP
Tauqif said Shakib called minutes after the blast, describing how it occurred near the Red Fort just after dropping a passenger in Chandni Chowk.
Published : November 11, 2025 at 4:27 PM IST
By Santu Das/Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: Tauqif, a relative of one of the victims of last evening’s blast near the Red Fort, waits anxiously outside Delhi’s Lok Nayak Jaiprakash (LNJP) Hospital to see his elder brother.
But he hasn’t been able to meet Shakib, a cab driver in the national capital for the past three years, who was brought to the hospital after sustaining injuries in the explosion.
Tauqif alleged that the authorities were not allowing him to see his brother and urged them to let him and other family members meet Shakib without further delay.
Aggrieved Tauqif has been camping at the hospital with his mother and father since last evening. He told ETV Bharat, "My elder brother Taufiq, who is 38 years old, got injured last evening in the blast near the Red Fort. He has worked as a cab driver for the last three years."
He said, "Shakib called me within 10 minutes of the blast. He had dropped a passenger at Chandni Chowk and, while crossing the Red Fort traffic light, the blast occurred. He was then set to pick up another passenger."
He called me and said he was injured in the blast. He was brought to LNJP and is currently undergoing treatment. He received several facial injuries," he said.
Tauqif's home is in Haryana, almost 100 km from Delhi. He said, "We came here around 11.30 pm last night. We tried to meet him but were not allowed."
We tried several times to meet him today as well. Hospital staff are not allowing us to meet him, despite our requests. But we are in constant touch with him over the phone," he said.
Miffed over not being allowed to meet his elder brother, Tauqif added, "Whenever we ask to meet my elder brother, they say we will be allowed only after getting a nod from senior staff."
I only want to meet my elder brother. They should allow me to meet him," he said. Similarly, Azad's relative has been waiting to meet him at the hospital. Azad is an e-rickshaw driver.
When asked by ETV Bharat, his relative said, "Please leave me alone." ETV Bharat attempted to contact the hospital authorities regarding this matter, but they declined to comment.
Also Read: