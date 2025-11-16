ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Blast: All Four Gates Of Lal Quila Metro Station Reopen

New Delhi: All the gates of the Lal Quila (Red Fort) Metro Station have been reopened for commuters, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Sunday, marking the first full resumption of access since the November 10 car blast near the station.

The facility had been shut the same day "due to security reasons", even as the rest of the metro network continued operations without disruption. On Saturday, the DMRC had initially reopened two gates.

The closure followed the explosion of a white Hyundai i20 near a traffic signal on Netaji Subhash Marg, close to the Red Fort metro station's Gate No. 1, which left at least 12 people dead and nearly two dozen injured.

DNA analysis later confirmed that Dr Umar Mohammad, also known as Umar Un Nabi and a doctor at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, had been driving the vehicle that detonated. The blast prompted heavy security deployment, cordoned zones and tightened checks across adjacent markets throughout the week, as multiple investigative teams combed the site.