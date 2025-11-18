ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Blast Aftermath: Kashmiri Students Allege Harassment, CM Omar Urges Their Safety

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that he has requested the government of India and chief ministers of all states to ensure safety of students and Kashmiris in the aftermath of the car blast in Delhi which left 15 people dead.

The chief minister was talking to the media on the sidelines of his visit to Nowgam where the explosion of the explosive material linked to the Delhi blast inside a police station killed nine people. He said that in the North Zone Chief Ministers Conference held in Faridabad on Monday, which was chaired by the Home Minister, where home secretary, chief ministers and governors of different states were present, he requested them not to suspect Kashmiris, especially Muslims from Kashmir.

“Those who are involved must face the law, but those who are innocents must not be harassed. Those who have raised their voice against terrorism and violence must not be harassed," Omar said.

Security personnel stand guard at the site of the car explosion near the Red Fort, in New Delhi on Thursday, November 13, 2025. (IANS)

His statement follows after allegations and complaints of harassment surfaced in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi. Kashmiri students who are studying in northern states of the country have alleged “hounding and harassment” after the November 10 blast near Red Fort.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) said that Kashmiri students were being “profiled and vilified” by authorities and local residents, while landlords were asking Kashmiri tenants to vacate their rooms, forcing several students to return home out of fear.