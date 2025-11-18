Delhi Blast Aftermath: Kashmiri Students Allege Harassment, CM Omar Urges Their Safety
The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has urged the government of India to ensure the safety of Kashmiri students in the wake of the blast.
Published : November 18, 2025 at 4:54 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that he has requested the government of India and chief ministers of all states to ensure safety of students and Kashmiris in the aftermath of the car blast in Delhi which left 15 people dead.
The chief minister was talking to the media on the sidelines of his visit to Nowgam where the explosion of the explosive material linked to the Delhi blast inside a police station killed nine people. He said that in the North Zone Chief Ministers Conference held in Faridabad on Monday, which was chaired by the Home Minister, where home secretary, chief ministers and governors of different states were present, he requested them not to suspect Kashmiris, especially Muslims from Kashmir.
“Those who are involved must face the law, but those who are innocents must not be harassed. Those who have raised their voice against terrorism and violence must not be harassed," Omar said.
His statement follows after allegations and complaints of harassment surfaced in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi. Kashmiri students who are studying in northern states of the country have alleged “hounding and harassment” after the November 10 blast near Red Fort.
The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) said that Kashmiri students were being “profiled and vilified” by authorities and local residents, while landlords were asking Kashmiri tenants to vacate their rooms, forcing several students to return home out of fear.
National Convenor of JKSA Nasir Khuehami claimed that more than 900 students from Kashmir are returning home fearing harassment and vilification after the blast. “Reports of profiling, harassment, aggressive questioning, and sweeping verification drives, even in institutions unrelated to the case have deeply unsettled them. Many have left campuses abruptly, fearing stigma or unfair targeting, disrupting their studies, examinations, and academic responsibilities,” he said.
He said that while the official response has been measured, much of the public reaction; especially online has been troubling.
“Within hours of the blast, social media was flooded with insinuations aimed at Muslims, particularly Kashmiri youth. WhatsApp groups turned into informal ‘investigation panels’. Anonymous accounts recycled old prejudices. A climate has emerged in which Kashmiris are viewed as latent threats, expected to prove their loyalty repeatedly.”
The JKSA has urged the government of India to intervene and convey a message to the people in northern states to stop harassment of people and students from Kashmir.
Mudasir Hassan, who is working in Chandigarh city of Punjab said that students in Chandigarh and other cities of Punjab are safe, yet they have urged the governments in Haryana and Delhi and other states where Kashmiri students are enrolled in thousands to ensure their safety.
Meanwhile, the security agencies investigating the blast and the inter-state terror module which was busted by Jammu and Kashmir on November 10, have put under scanner MBBS students and doctors who have studied in Bangladesh, Iran and Pakistan. Dozens of doctors from GMC Anantnag and Srinagar were questioned after the busting of the terror module.
Of the arrested doctors, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather has studied and worked in GMC Srinagar and Anantnag while Dr Muzamil Shakeel has studied in ASCOMS in Jammu and worked in SKIMS. Dr Umar un Nabi, the suicide bomber driving the i20 car which blew up near Red Fort in New Delhi has studied in GMC Srinagar and worked in GMC Anantnag.
