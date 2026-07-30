ETV Bharat / state

Delhi BJP Protests Against AAP, Demands Punjab Education Minister's Resignation Over 'Paper Leaks'

New Delhi: The Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday staged a protest at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office near Mandi House here, demanding the resignation of the Punjab education minister over alleged exam paper leaks in the state.

The BJP Delhi State held a protest at the AAP office, strongly protesting the paper leak in Punjab. Led by BJP State President Harsh Malhotra, the protest demanded the resignation of Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains.

Malhotra stated that Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia had previously led protesters at Jantar Mantar. He asked, “If a paper leak has occurred in Punjab, then why is Kejriwal not demanding the resignation of his Education Minister?”

Delhi BJP protests against AAP (ETV Bharat)

He further urged the Punjab Education Minister to resign immediately, warning that if he did not, the BJP would escalate protests from Delhi to Punjab. Malhotra claimed that after Delhi, Kejriwal is now misleading the people of Punjab, but he said that the residents would oust Bhagwant Mann's government in the upcoming elections.