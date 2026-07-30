Delhi BJP Protests Against AAP, Demands Punjab Education Minister's Resignation Over 'Paper Leaks'
BJP State President urged the Punjab Education Minister to resign immediately, warning if he did not, the BJP would escalate protests from Delhi to Punjab.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday staged a protest at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office near Mandi House here, demanding the resignation of the Punjab education minister over alleged exam paper leaks in the state.
The BJP Delhi State held a protest at the AAP office, strongly protesting the paper leak in Punjab. Led by BJP State President Harsh Malhotra, the protest demanded the resignation of Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains.
Malhotra stated that Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia had previously led protesters at Jantar Mantar. He asked, “If a paper leak has occurred in Punjab, then why is Kejriwal not demanding the resignation of his Education Minister?”
He further urged the Punjab Education Minister to resign immediately, warning that if he did not, the BJP would escalate protests from Delhi to Punjab. Malhotra claimed that after Delhi, Kejriwal is now misleading the people of Punjab, but he said that the residents would oust Bhagwant Mann's government in the upcoming elections.
The protest saw participation from all BJP MPs from Delhi, state officials, and a significant number of BJP workers. Following Malhotra's address, party workers attempted to break through the first barricade to reach the AAP office but were halted by Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel at the second barricade.
AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal recently claimed that no paper leaks happened in Punjab in the past years under the party government. He, however, said that some students in an exam at two centres tried to use digital pens for cheating but were immediately caught and the paper was not leaked.
The BJP protesters, including several party MPs, MLAs and state office bearers, alleged that papers of six exams were leaked, impacting the future of 30 lakh students in the state.
The AAP had supported the recent Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest held at Jantar Mantar here, which led to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak.
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