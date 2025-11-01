Delhi BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal Demands Renaming Of Delhi To Indraprastha
In his letter, he also proposed renaming Indira Gandhi International Airport and Old Delhi Railway Station to Indraprastha Airport and Indraprastha Junction, respectively
Published : November 1, 2025 at 1:12 PM IST
New Delhi: BJP MP from Chandni Chowk Praveen Khandelwal has sent a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting that Delhi be renamed "Indraprastha" to reflect its historical and cultural identity. He wrote the letter on the occasion of Delhi Foundation Day.
Delhi celebrates its Foundation Day every year on November 1. The Delhi Government will hold a ceremony this evening at the Red Fort.
Khandelwal said that Delhi's history spans thousands of years and embodies the traditions of Indraprastha, which was established by the Pandavas and is central to Indian civilisation.
He also urged the renaming of Old Delhi Railway Station to "Indraprastha Junction" and Indira Gandhi International Airport to "Indraprastha Airport". He also urged the installation of statues of the Pandavas to honour Delhi's historical roots. He added that by installing the statues, it would give life to India's history, culture and faith. This was the land where governance based on principles of dharma, ethics and public welfare first began. Delhi is not just a modern metropolis, but the soul of Indian civilisation.
Copies of the letter were also sent to the Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, the Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Civil Aviation Minister, Ram Mohan Naidu, and the Tourism and Culture Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. The letter argues that, as ancient cities like Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Ujjain, and Varanasi reconnect with their history, Delhi should do the same.
This would not only be a step towards historical justice but also an important move in cultural revival, the letter read. Khandelwal believes that this renaming would highlight Delhi's heritage as a symbol of dharma, ethics, and national duty, beyond its mere political status.
Delhi's History
Historically, it is believed that around the Mahabharata period (~3000 BCE), the Pandavas shifted their capital from Hastinapur to the banks of the Yamuna and founded the city of Indraprastha, which symbolised dharma, governance and prosperity. From the Maurya to the Gupta period, Indraprastha remained a centre of trade and culture. During the Rajput era (11th–12th century), the Tomar rulers referred to it as "Dilli," which later evolved into the name "Delhi".
During the Sultanate and Mughal periods, from Qutubuddin Aibak to Shah Jahan, several cities emerged, including Siri, Tughlaqabad, Firoz Shah Kotla, and Shahjahanabad, but the core region remained Indraprastha. During the British era (1911), Lutyens' Delhi was constructed as the new capital, but it still stood on the same geographical land where the Pandavas once ruled.
