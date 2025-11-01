ETV Bharat / state

Delhi BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal Demands Renaming Of Delhi To Indraprastha

New Delhi: BJP MP from Chandni Chowk Praveen Khandelwal has sent a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting that Delhi be renamed "Indraprastha" to reflect its historical and cultural identity. He wrote the letter on the occasion of Delhi Foundation Day.

Delhi celebrates its Foundation Day every year on November 1. The Delhi Government will hold a ceremony this evening at the Red Fort.

Delhi Foundation Day ceremony (ETV Bharat)

Khandelwal said that Delhi's history spans thousands of years and embodies the traditions of Indraprastha, which was established by the Pandavas and is central to Indian civilisation.

He also urged the renaming of Old Delhi Railway Station to "Indraprastha Junction" and Indira Gandhi International Airport to "Indraprastha Airport". He also urged the installation of statues of the Pandavas to honour Delhi's historical roots. He added that by installing the statues, it would give life to India's history, culture and faith. This was the land where governance based on principles of dharma, ethics and public welfare first began. Delhi is not just a modern metropolis, but the soul of Indian civilisation.