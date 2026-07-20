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Delhi BJP Gets New Team Of Office-Bearers

Malhotra said the appointments were made after due consultation with the national leadership and with the permission of BJP national president Nitin Nabin.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra during the "Black Emergency Day" seminar at the NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi on Friday, June 26, 2026.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra during the "Black Emergency Day" seminar at the NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi on Friday, June 26, 2026. (IANS)
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By PTI

Published : July 20, 2026 at 12:07 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra announced his new team of office-bearers and heads of frontal organisations on Monday. In a statement, Malhotra said the appointments were made after due consultation with the national leadership and with the permission of BJP national president Nitin Nabin.

Malhotra was appointed president of the BJP's Delhi unit in May this year. The new team includes 10 vice-presidents, three general secretaries and nine secretaries. Senior leaders Rajesh Bhatia, Sunil Yadav, Richa Pandey Mishra, Kaushal Mishra, Vikram Bidhuri, Sarika Jain are among the new vice-presidents of the party.

Vishnu Mittal, Yogita Singh and Mohan Lal Gihara are the general secretaries. Praveen Shankar Kapoor has retained his post as head of the media team. Anil Gupta has been appointed as the chief spokesperson, while Rohit Upadhyay will head the social media team. Rajat Chaudhary has been appointed as president of the Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha, while Archna Gupta will head the Mahila Morcha team.

Other appointees are Santosh Pal, president of OBC Morcha; Lajpat Rai, president of SC Morcha; C L Meena, president of ST Morcha; Santosh Ojha, president of Purvanchal Morcha; Devendra Solanki, president of Kisan Morcha; and Anees Abbas, president of Minorities Morcha.

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DELHI BJP OFFICE BEARERS NEW TEAM
DELHI BJP PRESIDENT HARSH MALHOTRA

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