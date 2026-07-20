ETV Bharat / state

Delhi BJP Gets New Team Of Office-Bearers

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra during the "Black Emergency Day" seminar at the NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi on Friday, June 26, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra announced his new team of office-bearers and heads of frontal organisations on Monday. In a statement, Malhotra said the appointments were made after due consultation with the national leadership and with the permission of BJP national president Nitin Nabin.

Malhotra was appointed president of the BJP's Delhi unit in May this year. The new team includes 10 vice-presidents, three general secretaries and nine secretaries. Senior leaders Rajesh Bhatia, Sunil Yadav, Richa Pandey Mishra, Kaushal Mishra, Vikram Bidhuri, Sarika Jain are among the new vice-presidents of the party.

Vishnu Mittal, Yogita Singh and Mohan Lal Gihara are the general secretaries. Praveen Shankar Kapoor has retained his post as head of the media team. Anil Gupta has been appointed as the chief spokesperson, while Rohit Upadhyay will head the social media team. Rajat Chaudhary has been appointed as president of the Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha, while Archna Gupta will head the Mahila Morcha team.