ETV Bharat / state

Delhi: BJP Forms New Core Committee; CM Rekha Gupta, Harsh Malhotra Among 12 Members

This new core committee seeks to strike a balance between experience and youthful energy. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Acting on the directives of BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Delhi state president Harsh Malhotra on Saturday formed a 12-member core committee along with three special invitees.

This new core committee seeks to strike a balance between experience and youthful energy by including key figures from both the party organisation and the government. Malhotra leads the list, followed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Additionally, state general secretary (organisation) Pawan Rana, often regarded as the architect of the party’s organisational structure, is also a member of this crucial decision-making body.

Former state president and former Union minister Dr Harsh Vardhan is placed fourth on the list. Virendra Sachdeva, the former Delhi state president who currently serves as the co-in-charge for Punjab, and BJP national secretary Jai Prakash have also been included in the core committee.

Representing the Delhi government, Cabinet Ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and Ashish Sood have been inducted into the core group. Furthermore, Lok Sabha MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Manoj Tiwari have been included to ensure direct communication between the parliamentary constituencies and the state organisation.