Delhi: BJP Forms New Core Committee; CM Rekha Gupta, Harsh Malhotra Among 12 Members
Three key office-bearers, who serve as a bridge between the central leadership and state unit, have been included in the core committee as special invitees.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 9:12 PM IST
New Delhi: Acting on the directives of BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Delhi state president Harsh Malhotra on Saturday formed a 12-member core committee along with three special invitees.
This new core committee seeks to strike a balance between experience and youthful energy by including key figures from both the party organisation and the government. Malhotra leads the list, followed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
Additionally, state general secretary (organisation) Pawan Rana, often regarded as the architect of the party’s organisational structure, is also a member of this crucial decision-making body.
Former state president and former Union minister Dr Harsh Vardhan is placed fourth on the list. Virendra Sachdeva, the former Delhi state president who currently serves as the co-in-charge for Punjab, and BJP national secretary Jai Prakash have also been included in the core committee.
Representing the Delhi government, Cabinet Ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and Ashish Sood have been inducted into the core group. Furthermore, Lok Sabha MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Manoj Tiwari have been included to ensure direct communication between the parliamentary constituencies and the state organisation.
Among the party’s legislators, senior leaders Satish Upadhyay and Arvinder Singh Lovely have also been appointed as members of the core committee.
In addition to the 12 core members, three key office-bearers — who serve as a bridge between the central leadership and the state unit — have been included in the core committee as special invitees. This includes the names of Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, the Delhi state in-charge, and the two state co-in-charges, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and Darshana Jardosh.
Political analysts believe that this core team will play a decisive role in shaping the BJP’s future strategy in Delhi. While CM Gupta and her Cabinet colleagues Parvesh Verma and Ashish Sood will provide feedback on the government’s public welfare schemes, experienced organisational leaders like Harsh Malhotra, Pawan Rana and Virendra Sachdeva will devise a blueprint to strengthen the party’s grassroots presence. Furthermore, the list clearly reflects an effort to address all key social segments in Delhi, including the Purvanchali, rural, Punjabi, and Vaishya communities.
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