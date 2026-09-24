After Aastha Kunj Rape, Delhi Beefs Up Women's Security In Public Places; 379 Arrests In 2 Days
All-female police patrolling squads have been deployed in sensitive areas to maintain constant surveillance and reinforce security through foot patrols.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 6:52 PM IST
New Delhi: Following the gang-rape of a minor at Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji temple, the Delhi Police has launched a special drive to bolster women's safety in the capital. As part of this initiative, intensive combing operations are being conducted continuously in city parks and other public spaces.
The police hope the drive will not only curb crimes against women, but also instill a sense of security by dispelling fear among them. Under this special police action, a total of 379 individuals have been arrested or faced legal action across various sensitive areas of the Central Range in the past two days.
Intensive Two-Day Combing Operation
According to senior Delhi Police officials, search operations were carried out on September 22 and 23 at public places and sensitive hotspots within the Central Range, during which, police teams thoroughly searched parks and surrounding areas. Reports indicate that 379 individuals were apprehended under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act. Necessary legal measures were also taken under the Delhi Excise Act, COTPA, the Gambling Act, as well as the BNSS and POCSO Acts.
The police conducted this drive across several key police station jurisdictions in the capital. In Daryaganj, five parks underwent intensive checks, resulting in the apprehension of 66 individuals under Section 65.
Meanwhile, multiple public spaces in the Jama Masjid area were searched, leading to action against 45 people under Section 65 and other provisions. Intensive checks were carried out in major parks like Minto Road Complex Park, Shivaji Park, DBG Park, Nehru Park, and Shastri Park. During these operations, 60 individuals were detained under the Excise Act and BNSS, and three vehicles were seized.
During similar inspections of five parks in areas like Hauz Qazi, Paharganj, and Patel Nagar, 82 individuals were apprehended under Section 65. In Prasad Nagar, action was taken against 23 people under Section 40(A) of the Excise Act, alongside proceedings under the Gambling Act.
The Delhi Police is not limiting itself merely to issuing challans or making arrests; it is also conducting detailed security audits of public spaces as part of this approach. Police teams are identifying 'dark spots', broken boundary fencing, illegal encroachments, and unsafe entry-exit points.
Reports regarding these deficiencies are being immediately sent to civic agencies like the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Municipal Corporation to ensure timely corrective measures. The primary objective is to reduce disorder in the area and enhance police visibility.
Women Police Patrols On Pink Scooters
To bolster women's safety, female police personnel have been specifically deployed on the ground. In sensitive areas, all-female patrolling squads are maintaining constant surveillance on 'pink scooters' and reinforcing security through foot patrols. According to Joint Commissioner of Police (Central) Madhur Verma, "Our objective is clear: Public spaces belong to the public and cannot be left at the mercy of anti-social elements. This is not merely a one-day campaign but a continuous 'area-domination programme' aimed at restoring order and security. Our goal is to make every public space completely safe."
Notably, on Wednesday, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu held a meeting with Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar and officials from the DDA and MCD, issuing orders to strengthen security arrangements in parks. Special Commissioner of Police Devesh Srivastava also held a crucial meeting with senior officers to review various measures related to women's safety and issued necessary directives.
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