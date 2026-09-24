ETV Bharat / state

After Aastha Kunj Rape, Delhi Beefs Up Women's Security In Public Places; 379 Arrests In 2 Days

New Delhi: Following the gang-rape of a minor at Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji temple, the Delhi Police has launched a special drive to bolster women's safety in the capital. As part of this initiative, intensive combing operations are being conducted continuously in city parks and other public spaces.

The police hope the drive will not only curb crimes against women, but also instill a sense of security by dispelling fear among them. Under this special police action, a total of 379 individuals have been arrested or faced legal action across various sensitive areas of the Central Range in the past two days.

Intensive Two-Day Combing Operation

According to senior Delhi Police officials, search operations were carried out on September 22 and 23 at public places and sensitive hotspots within the Central Range, during which, police teams thoroughly searched parks and surrounding areas. Reports indicate that 379 individuals were apprehended under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act. Necessary legal measures were also taken under the Delhi Excise Act, COTPA, the Gambling Act, as well as the BNSS and POCSO Acts.

The police conducted this drive across several key police station jurisdictions in the capital. In Daryaganj, five parks underwent intensive checks, resulting in the apprehension of 66 individuals under Section 65.

Meanwhile, multiple public spaces in the Jama Masjid area were searched, leading to action against 45 people under Section 65 and other provisions. Intensive checks were carried out in major parks like Minto Road Complex Park, Shivaji Park, DBG Park, Nehru Park, and Shastri Park. During these operations, 60 individuals were detained under the Excise Act and BNSS, and three vehicles were seized.