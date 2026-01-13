ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Assembly Vs Punjab Police: Cops Seek 10-Day Extension in Atishi ‘Doctored Video’ Case

New Delhi: In the case of the alleged doctored video clip of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi, all three offices of the Punjab Police who were issued 48-hour notices by the Delhi Assembly Secretariat, seeking replies on how they could file an First Information Report (FIR), requested a 10-day extension on Tuesday.

Earlier, after Jalandhar Police registered an FIR against unknown persons for "doctoring" the video of Atishi on January 9, following a complaint by a Iqbal Singh, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on January 10 responded, calling it a serious breach of the House’s privilege.

Gupta termed the action unconstitutional, saying any recording made inside the Assembly is the exclusive property of the House, which no external police force can take suo motu cognisance or register an FIR on, without the Speaker’s permission. He added that calling the proceedings “doctored” or starting legal action because of this directly undermines the dignity and privileges of the House.

The Speaker then went on to issue notices to three top cops of Punjab Police — the Director General of Police (DGP), the special DGP (Cybercrime) and the Jalandhar Police Commissioner — requiring them to explain their actions within 48 hours.

Now, the Punjab Police has requested a 10-day extension.

What's The Controversy?