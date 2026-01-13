Delhi Assembly Vs Punjab Police: Cops Seek 10-Day Extension in Atishi ‘Doctored Video’ Case
Following the Delhi Assembly Secretariat’s notice, the Punjab Director General of Police and the Jalandhar Police Commissioner requested 10 days to submit their reply.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 11:29 AM IST
New Delhi: In the case of the alleged doctored video clip of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi, all three offices of the Punjab Police who were issued 48-hour notices by the Delhi Assembly Secretariat, seeking replies on how they could file an First Information Report (FIR), requested a 10-day extension on Tuesday.
Earlier, after Jalandhar Police registered an FIR against unknown persons for "doctoring" the video of Atishi on January 9, following a complaint by a Iqbal Singh, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on January 10 responded, calling it a serious breach of the House’s privilege.
Gupta termed the action unconstitutional, saying any recording made inside the Assembly is the exclusive property of the House, which no external police force can take suo motu cognisance or register an FIR on, without the Speaker’s permission. He added that calling the proceedings “doctored” or starting legal action because of this directly undermines the dignity and privileges of the House.
The Speaker then went on to issue notices to three top cops of Punjab Police — the Director General of Police (DGP), the special DGP (Cybercrime) and the Jalandhar Police Commissioner — requiring them to explain their actions within 48 hours.
Now, the Punjab Police has requested a 10-day extension.
What's The Controversy?
Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra and some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders had shared the controversial video on social media, claiming Atishi used derogatory language about the ninth Sikh Guru, Tegh Bahadur, during a Delhi Assembly session.
These remarks were allegedly made during the Winter Session, while a discussion on a November event marking the 350th anniversary of the Guru's martyrdom was ongoing.
In their FIR, the Jalandhar Police, which had ordered a forensic examination of the video from the Punjab Forensic Science Laboratory at SAS Nagar, registered an FIR against unknown persons, after it was indicated that the video had been tampered with, and the word “Guru”, which Atishi had allegedly used in a derogatory way as shown in the caption, had been added through manipulation.
BJP Vs AAP; Delhi Vs Punjab
Meanwhile, the BJP and the Delhi Assembly Secretariat have accused the AAP government in Punjab of misusing the police. The Punjab Police said the move was aimed at maintaining communal harmony, claiming that its forensic lab had shown that Atishi’s voice was tampered with, and “false” subtitles added to misrepresent her words.
Amid the ongoing exchanges between both states, the Delhi Assembly’s Privileges Committee is also examining whether the Punjab Police deliberately interfered in the Assembly’s jurisdiction.
