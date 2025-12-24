Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta Meets President Droupadi Murmu
The Delhi Assembly Secretariat has started preparations for the Assembly session, which will be held from January 5 to 8.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 7:58 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, along with Jain spiritual leader Aryika Poornamati Mataji, paid a courtesy call on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.
The Speaker informed President Murmu about the initiatives undertaken by the Delhi Legislative Assembly in the last month to strengthen transparency and efficiency in governance. He also provided details about the implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), through which the Delhi Assembly is functioning as a fully digital and paperless house.
Gupta also discussed about the efforts that are underway to develop the Assembly into a completely solar-powered green building. He also mentioned about the ongoing efforts to develop the Delhi Assembly as a heritage site, preserving its democratic legacy and opening the historic complex to the general public.
The Speaker later said that the President appreciated the institutional reforms and initiatives undertaken by the Delhi government and the Delhi Legislative Assembly.
During the meeting, Aryika Poornamati Mataji, a disciple of Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj, shared her views on ethical values in public life, emphasising self-restraint, compassion, and moral clarity as essential for responsible public service.
The much-awaited winter session of the Delhi Assembly is scheduled to begin on January. The cabinet meeting, held on December 23, approved the session from January 5 to 8. Several important legislative matters and issues of public interest related to the capital will be discussed during this session. The Assembly Secretariat has begun preparations for the winter session.
