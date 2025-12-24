ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta Meets President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, along with Jain spiritual leader Aryika Poornamati Mataji, paid a courtesy call on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

​​The Speaker informed President Murmu about the initiatives undertaken by the Delhi Legislative Assembly in the last month to strengthen transparency and efficiency in governance. He also provided details about the implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), through which the Delhi Assembly is functioning as a fully digital and paperless house.

Gupta also discussed about the efforts that are underway to develop the Assembly into a completely solar-powered green building. He also mentioned about the ongoing efforts to develop the Delhi Assembly as a heritage site, preserving its democratic legacy and opening the historic complex to the general public.