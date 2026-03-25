Delhi Assembly Passes Resolution Against Punjab AAP Govt, Alleges Corruption And Lawlessness
Raising the issue in the House, Sirsa alleged that the "politics of power and extortion" in Punjab was now costing innocent lives.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly on Tuesday passed a condemnation motion against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, with Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleging corruption, harassment, and a breakdown of law and order, and linking these issues to recent suicide cases in the state.
Raising the issue in the House, Sirsa alleged that the "politics of power and extortion" in Punjab was now costing innocent lives. Following a discussion, the Assembly unanimously passed the condemnation motion.
While addressing the House, Sirsa pointed out the suicide of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation General Manager Gagandeep Singh Randhawa. He alleged that Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar had been exerting undue pressure on Randhawa to award tenders to his associates.
आज विधानसभा में मैंने पंजाब में AAP और केजरीवाल जी के संरक्षण में हो रहे अत्याचारों और अन्याय के खिलाफ कड़ा निंदा प्रस्ताव पेश किया।— Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) March 25, 2026
AAP के मंत्री लालजीत सिंह भुल्लर के दबावों के चलते वेयरहाउसिंग के जनरल मैनेजर गगनदीप सिंह रंधावा को जिस तरह आत्महत्या के लिए मजबूर होना पड़ा,… pic.twitter.com/TkBrrvwZAP
Sirsa further made claims that the officer was allegedly held captive and forced to record a video, which pushed him to take the extreme step.
The minister also cited several other incidents to highlight the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab. He alleged that MLA Amritpal Singh Sukhara threatened an Sub-Diviosional Magistrate with harm through gangsters.
He also referred to a case where an individual named Manjinder Singh allegedly attempted suicide by consuming sulphas due to harassment by an SHO, purportedly linked to MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer. Additionally, he mentioned a case in Faridkot where two brothers died by suicide, allegedly due to debt and administrative pressure.
"Such is the extent of the AAP's greed for power and money that people are not only being exploited but are also losing their lives. Punjab has been pushed into a state of fear and breakdown," Sirsa said in the Assembly.
Sirsa held AAP national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal responsible for the situation. He referred him as a “super CM.” He questioned why no strict legal action had been taken despite serious allegations.
Calling Punjab "like his family," Sirsa said he would continue to raise his voice until such incidents of alleged harassment and injustice are addressed.
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