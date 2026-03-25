ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Assembly Passes Resolution Against Punjab AAP Govt, Alleges Corruption And Lawlessness

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly on Tuesday passed a condemnation motion against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, with Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleging corruption, harassment, and a breakdown of law and order, and linking these issues to recent suicide cases in the state.

Raising the issue in the House, Sirsa alleged that the "politics of power and extortion" in Punjab was now costing innocent lives. Following a discussion, the Assembly unanimously passed the condemnation motion.

While addressing the House, Sirsa pointed out the suicide of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation General Manager Gagandeep Singh Randhawa. He alleged that Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar had been exerting undue pressure on Randhawa to award tenders to his associates.

Sirsa further made claims that the officer was allegedly held captive and forced to record a video, which pushed him to take the extreme step.