Delhi Assembly Disrupted As BJP Demands Apology From Atishi Over Shaheedi Diwas Remark
The Speaker said the matter would be examined and a condemnation motion introduced, but BJP MLAs refused to listen, warning of action if insulted.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST
New Delhi: Proceedings on the third day of the Delhi Assembly’s Winter Session began amid uproar on Wednesday. As the House convened at 11 am and Speaker Vijender Gupta took the chair, BJP MLA Tarvinder Marwah termed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi’s remarks during Tuesday’s Shaheedi Diwas discussion condemnable.
He demanded that the Leader of the Opposition, Atishi, apologise for her comments on the programme and those about Guru Tegh Bahadur. Other BJP MLAs joined him, moving into the well of the House and demanding an apology.
As BJP legislators intensified their protest over Atishi’s remarks during the Shaheedi Diwas discussion, proceedings were adjourned twice. BJP MLAs continued to stage a demonstration in the House, repeating their demand that Atishi apologise.
Minister Kapil Mishra said Atishi must apologise for her remarks. He added that there was a strong objection among members. He alleged that AAP leaders had used words that could not be repeated.
The Speaker said the matter would be examined and a condemnation motion would be brought. However, BJP MLAs were unwilling to listen. He added that action would be taken if Sikh Gurus are found to have been insulted.
Kapil Mishra said that when the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur is discussed, using any derogatory word, regardless of intent, is akin to a sin. Using such language in reference to the Guru’s name is disrespectful. He said it warrants a public apology. He also supported bringing a government condemnation motion on the issue.
What Happened On Tuesday?
On Tuesday, when the discussion on the Lieutenant-Governor’s address began in the Assembly, Atishi demanded a debate on pollution. Speaker Vijender Gupta stopped her, saying Wednesday had been earmarked for discussion on pollution and that the House should first take up the Lieutenant-Governor’s address.
Atishi then remarked that discussions on counting dogs had been ongoing since morning, while pollution was a major issue. The ruling party reacted sharply, linking her remark to an insult to the Gurus, and began demanding an apology, leading to disorder. Subsequently, the Speaker said he would examine Atishi’s remarks and bring a condemnation motion on Wednesday.
Opposing Atishi’s remarks, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom took place on Delhi’s soil. He said it is a matter of pride, not only for the Sikh community, but for the entire nation and humanity worldwide.
He said that during the discussion on the Guru’s martyrdom, the LoP had used insensitive and objectionable words in the same sentence as the Guru’s name. He said this is unacceptable under any circumstances.
