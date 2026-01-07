ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Assembly Disrupted As BJP Demands Apology From Atishi Over Shaheedi Diwas Remark

BJP MLAs protest in the Delhi Assembly, demanding an apology from Atishi over her remarks. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Proceedings on the third day of the Delhi Assembly’s Winter Session began amid uproar on Wednesday. As the House convened at 11 am and Speaker Vijender Gupta took the chair, BJP MLA Tarvinder Marwah termed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi’s remarks during Tuesday’s Shaheedi Diwas discussion condemnable.

He demanded that the Leader of the Opposition, Atishi, apologise for her comments on the programme and those about Guru Tegh Bahadur. Other BJP MLAs joined him, moving into the well of the House and demanding an apology.

As BJP legislators intensified their protest over Atishi’s remarks during the Shaheedi Diwas discussion, proceedings were adjourned twice. BJP MLAs continued to stage a demonstration in the House, repeating their demand that Atishi apologise.

Minister Kapil Mishra said Atishi must apologise for her remarks. He added that there was a strong objection among members. He alleged that AAP leaders had used words that could not be repeated.

The Speaker said the matter would be examined and a condemnation motion would be brought. However, BJP MLAs were unwilling to listen. He added that action would be taken if Sikh Gurus are found to have been insulted.

Kapil Mishra said that when the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur is discussed, using any derogatory word, regardless of intent, is akin to a sin. Using such language in reference to the Guru’s name is disrespectful. He said it warrants a public apology. He also supported bringing a government condemnation motion on the issue.