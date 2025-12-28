Delhi Breaths 'Very Poor' Air; Minimum Temperature 6.3 Degrees Celsius
The minimum temperature settled at 6.3 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees below season's average, while the humidity was recorded at 71 per cent at 8.30 am.
By PTI
Published : December 28, 2025 at 10:22 AM IST
New Delhi: Air quality in the national capital was in the "very poor" category on Sunday morning with an overall Air Quality Index reading of 392, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.
Data from the Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer app showed that 19 monitoring stations in the city reported air quality in the "severe" category, with Anand Vihar recording the highest reading of 445. Shadipur recorded an AQI reading of 445, followed by Nehru Nagar (433), Patparganj (425), Mundka (413), and IGI Airport (320), indicating severe pollution across the region.
An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe", according to CPCB standards.
The minimum temperature settled at 6.3 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees below the season's average, while the humidity was recorded at 71 per cent at 8.30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius, with the weather department forecasting mainly clear skies.
Authorities are monitoring pollution levels and enforcing measures, including the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule, to address the situation. The Commission for Air Quality Management has invoked Stage IV measures under the Graded Response Action Plan, including restrictions on construction and industrial activities, a combination of cold weather, calm winds, and dense fog is trapping pollutants, leading to haze and smog.
