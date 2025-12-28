ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Breaths 'Very Poor' Air; Minimum Temperature 6.3 Degrees Celsius

Commuters make their way amid dense smog, with hazy conditions reducing visibility on a winter morning, in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Air quality in the national capital was in the "very poor" category on Sunday morning with an overall Air Quality Index reading of 392, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer app showed that 19 monitoring stations in the city reported air quality in the "severe" category, with Anand Vihar recording the highest reading of 445. Shadipur recorded an AQI reading of 445, followed by Nehru Nagar (433), Patparganj (425), Mundka (413), and IGI Airport (320), indicating severe pollution across the region.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe", according to CPCB standards.