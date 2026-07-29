ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Appoints 3 Health Officials As DGHS Link Officers After Ex-Director's Arrest

New Delhi: The Delhi government has appointed three senior health officials to handle the Directorate General of Health Services' routine work after former DGHS Director Dr Vatsala Aggarwal was arrested in an alleged multi-crore procurement scam.

According to an order issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department, the Medical Director of Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital has been designated as the first link officer for the DGHS Director. The Medical Superintendent of Dr Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan and the Medical Superintendent of Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital have been appointed as the second and third link officers, respectively.

Issued in supersession of an earlier order, the directive said the officers would look after the routine administrative and financial matters of the DGHS Director with immediate effect. The order added that the additional responsibility would be over and above their existing duties and would not entitle them to any extra remuneration.