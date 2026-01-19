ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Airport To Rehabilitate Third Runway From February 16, Operations To Continue With Full Capacity

A plane taxis down the runway at the Delhi airport on a foggy morning in December 2025. (Representational Image) ( Representational Image/ANI )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has announced a comprehensive rehabilitation programme for Runway 11R/29L, commonly referred to as the third runway, at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, scheduled to begin from February 16, 2026, subject to regulatory approvals. The runway is expected to be recommissioned by early July, following clearance from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The announcement, made on January 19, comes as part of DIAL’s long-term infrastructure upgrade plan aimed at strengthening operational safety, resilience and readiness for future aviation growth at India’s busiest airport.

Why The Runway Needs Rehabilitation

Commissioned in 2008, Runway 11R/29L has been in continuous service for 17 years. While it has undergone regular maintenance over the years, including minor rehabilitation work in 2017, DIAL said the sharp rise in air traffic, higher operational intensity and natural ageing of pavement structures have made comprehensive rehabilitation essential at this stage.

According to DIAL, the works are designed not just to restore the runway but to upgrade it to meet evolving global aviation safety and performance standards.

No Reduction In Daily Flight Movements

One of the primary issues associated with runway closures at major airports is the negative impact on scheduled flight activity. DIAL said it has worked closely with the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Air Traffic Control (ATC) and airline operators to ensure minimal disruption.

After multiple high-level consultations, it has been decided that Delhi airport will continue to handle its full scheduled movement capacity of 1,514 aircraft movements per day during the rehabilitation period. Airlines and ATC have already been briefed, and detailed operational plans have been put in place to manage traffic efficiently using the remaining runways.

What The Project Involves

The rehabilitation programme is extensive and covers both airside pavement and navigation systems. Key components include milling and resurfacing of flexible runway and taxiway portions, along with the laying of Dense Bituminous Macadam and Bituminous Concrete layers to strengthen pavement life.