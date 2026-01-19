Delhi Airport To Rehabilitate Third Runway From February 16, Operations To Continue With Full Capacity
Delhi Airport will rehabilitate its third runway from February 16, 2026, upgrading pavement, lighting and landing systems while maintaining full daily flight capacity.
New Delhi: Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has announced a comprehensive rehabilitation programme for Runway 11R/29L, commonly referred to as the third runway, at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, scheduled to begin from February 16, 2026, subject to regulatory approvals. The runway is expected to be recommissioned by early July, following clearance from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
The announcement, made on January 19, comes as part of DIAL’s long-term infrastructure upgrade plan aimed at strengthening operational safety, resilience and readiness for future aviation growth at India’s busiest airport.
Why The Runway Needs Rehabilitation
Commissioned in 2008, Runway 11R/29L has been in continuous service for 17 years. While it has undergone regular maintenance over the years, including minor rehabilitation work in 2017, DIAL said the sharp rise in air traffic, higher operational intensity and natural ageing of pavement structures have made comprehensive rehabilitation essential at this stage.
According to DIAL, the works are designed not just to restore the runway but to upgrade it to meet evolving global aviation safety and performance standards.
No Reduction In Daily Flight Movements
One of the primary issues associated with runway closures at major airports is the negative impact on scheduled flight activity. DIAL said it has worked closely with the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Air Traffic Control (ATC) and airline operators to ensure minimal disruption.
After multiple high-level consultations, it has been decided that Delhi airport will continue to handle its full scheduled movement capacity of 1,514 aircraft movements per day during the rehabilitation period. Airlines and ATC have already been briefed, and detailed operational plans have been put in place to manage traffic efficiently using the remaining runways.
What The Project Involves
The rehabilitation programme is extensive and covers both airside pavement and navigation systems. Key components include milling and resurfacing of flexible runway and taxiway portions, along with the laying of Dense Bituminous Macadam and Bituminous Concrete layers to strengthen pavement life.
Around 2,000 Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL) fixtures will be removed and reinstalled as part of the works. Lighting systems provide critical directional assistance during takeoffs, landings, and taxiing for pilots flying at night or in low-visibility environments. They provide clear marking of the runway edge, centre line, threshold, and touchdown zones so pilots can see exactly where they are during either of these operations.
Also, nearly 500,000 square meters will have basic strip work completed, while approximately 39,000 meters of rigid pavement will undergo rehabilitation. Additionally, new pavement markings, installation of new windsock cabling and electrical systems, and the widening of the Runway End Safety Area (RESA) drains will be included as part of the civil works portion of this project.
The construction of a new Rapid Exit Taxiway (Taxiway Z1) from Runway 11R/29L to connect with the Zulu taxiway will be one of the major efficiency enhancements from this project by allowing aircraft to clear the runway sooner after landing, thus reducing the total runway occupancy time.
By optimising runway occupancy, especially during peak hours, the new taxiway is expected to improve overall airside efficiency and help maintain smooth traffic flow even when one runway is temporarily unavailable.
Instrument Landing System Upgrade
Another major element of the rehabilitation programme is the installation of a new Instrument Landing System (ILS). Once installed, the system will undergo calibration and validation before being made operational in line with the international AIRAC (Aeronautical Information Regulation and Control) cycle.
The installation of the upgraded ILS will improve safety and reliability for all pilots using the airport for landing, especially during fog and other types of low-visibility conditions that are common during the winter months in Delhi.
DIAL’s Assurance
DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said the project is critical for ensuring long-term operational safety and efficiency at IGI Airport.
“The rehabilitation of Runway 11R/29L is a crucial infrastructure project to ensure long-term operational safety, efficiency, and compliance with global aviation standards. We are committed to delivering the project on time, with minimal disruption to airport operations, and with full coordination with AAI, DGCA, airlines, and all stakeholders,” he said.
He added that the project reflects DIAL’s focus on continuous improvement and preparing the airport to handle future growth responsibly.
With air traffic at Delhi continuing to rise steadily, the rehabilitation of the third runway is seen as a preventive and future-ready measure, aimed at sustaining high operational standards at one of Asia’s fastest-growing aviation hubs without compromising passenger convenience.