Delhi Airport Strengthens Global Hub Role, Sees 34% Surge in East–West Transit Traffic
Published : November 3, 2025 at 7:56 PM IST
New Delhi: Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi has solidified its status as India's top international entry point, with East-West-East transit passenger numbers rising by 34 per cent year-over-year and increased connectivity to Europe and Asia.
According to data released on Monday, IGIA, managed by GMR's Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), welcomed over 6,70,000 East-West-East passengers between September 2024 and August 2025, representing a 4,98,000 increase from the prior year.
East-West traffic increased by 34 per cent, and West-East traffic rose by 35 per cent, further solidifying Delhi's position as a global transfer hub between Asia and Europe.
Indian Airlines Fuel Growth
Air India facilitated 67 per cent of the East-West transit traffic, while IndiGo contributed 25 per cent, highlighting the significant role played by Indian airlines in stewarding and supporting Delhi as a hub. The two domestic airlines accounted for over 90 percent of the airport's passenger flows.
"Delhi Airport firmly establishes India's place on the global aviation stage with an exceptional network to Europe, East Asia, and Southeast Asia," Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL, said.
Videh added, "The strong climb in East-West passenger flows is clear evidence of Delhi's continued growth as a global transfer hub. We remain focused on expanding connectivity, enhancing convenience, and offering greater choice for international travellers across continents.”
Expanding Southeast Asia Network
Delhi Airport has also consolidated its leadership in India-Thailand connectivity, now operating 120 weekly departures to Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi and Don Mueang, representing 26 per cent of India’s total flights to Thailand. A new Delhi-Krabi route, launched on October 26, 2025, has expanded leisure travel options to Southeast Asia.
Beyond Thailand, DIAL’s Southeast Asia network is expanding rapidly.
Air India plans to increase its Delhi-Kuala Lumpur flights from 7 to 10 weekly, effective November 16, 2025, and its Delhi-Denpasar (Bali) flights from 7 to 10 weekly, starting December 1, 2025.
IndiGo is also launching a daily service from Delhi to Hanoi beginning December 20, 2025, and a daily service to Guangzhou, China, starting November 10, 2025. This will be the first scheduled passenger service from India to China in three years, since the pandemic.
These developments will enhance Delhi’s position as the most connected airport in South and Southeast Asia, enabling it to respond to the significant demand for leisure and business travel.
Leading Connectivity To The UK
To the west, Delhi Airport remains the leader for India–UK connections, accounting for 38% of total India flights to the UK. There are now 63 weekly departures to London Heathrow (56), Birmingham (3), and Manchester (4), making it the only Indian airport directly linked to three major cities in the UK.
Additionally, IndiGo will commence its first-ever long-haul international service from Delhi to Manchester, starting November 15, 2025. The service will operate four times a week and will use a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
The new route is anticipated to provide service to approximately 65,000 passengers annually, supporting business, tourism, and student travel between the two countries.
Japan Connectivity: Delhi As The Twin Gateway
Delhi also leads India’s connectivity to Japan, operating 28 weekly flights to Tokyo’s Haneda (21) and Narita (7) airports, representing a 70 per cent share of India–Japan services.
From January 18, 2026, Japan Airlines will launch a daily Delhi–Tokyo Narita service using a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, expected to carry 49,000 passengers annually. This will make Delhi the only Indian airport connected to both Haneda and Narita, deepening air links with Japan’s capital.
Delhi’s Growing Strategic Role
With non-stop flights to over 72 international destinations, Delhi Airport is now the only Indian hub with well-balanced long-haul connectivity to the East and to the West. With Indian airlines and key global partners leading a growing international network, India is becoming an important aviation bridge between Asia, Europe, and beyond.
Key Highlights:
- 6,70,000 East–West–East passengers flown (up 34% YoY)
- 90 per cent of hub traffic is carried by Air India & IndiGo
- More than 72 international destinations
- Number 1 Thailand connectivity in India (26% share; 120 weekly flights)
- Number 1 UK connectivity in India (38% share; 63 weekly flights)
- Number 1 Japan connectivity in India (70% share; 28 weekly flights)
