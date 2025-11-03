ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Airport Strengthens Global Hub Role, Sees 34% Surge in East–West Transit Traffic

New Delhi: Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi has solidified its status as India's top international entry point, with East-West-East transit passenger numbers rising by 34 per cent year-over-year and increased connectivity to Europe and Asia.

According to data released on Monday, IGIA, managed by GMR's Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), welcomed over 6,70,000 East-West-East passengers between September 2024 and August 2025, representing a 4,98,000 increase from the prior year.

East-West traffic increased by 34 per cent, and West-East traffic rose by 35 per cent, further solidifying Delhi's position as a global transfer hub between Asia and Europe.

Indian Airlines Fuel Growth

Air India facilitated 67 per cent of the East-West transit traffic, while IndiGo contributed 25 per cent, highlighting the significant role played by Indian airlines in stewarding and supporting Delhi as a hub. The two domestic airlines accounted for over 90 percent of the airport's passenger flows.

"Delhi Airport firmly establishes India's place on the global aviation stage with an exceptional network to Europe, East Asia, and Southeast Asia," Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL, said.

Videh added, "The strong climb in East-West passenger flows is clear evidence of Delhi's continued growth as a global transfer hub. We remain focused on expanding connectivity, enhancing convenience, and offering greater choice for international travellers across continents.”

Expanding Southeast Asia Network

Delhi Airport has also consolidated its leadership in India-Thailand connectivity, now operating 120 weekly departures to Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi and Don Mueang, representing 26 per cent of India’s total flights to Thailand. A new Delhi-Krabi route, launched on October 26, 2025, has expanded leisure travel options to Southeast Asia.