ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Airport Gives Additional Slots To Some Foreign Carriers Amid West Asia Crisis

New Delhi: Delhi airport operator DIAL has given additional slots to a few foreign airlines for a short period amid capacity constraints in the wake of flight disruptions due to the West Asia crisis, according to sources. The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is the country's largest airport.

One of the sources told PTI that some foreign airlines have been given additional slots. These slots have been allotted for April and May for the carriers, including KLM and Air Canada, to cater to the traffic demand, the source added.

Specific details were not immediately available. With the West Asia crisis involving the US, Israel and Iran that started on February 28, there are airspace curbs and increased operational complexities resulting in flight disruptions. Many airlines have curtailed their services to and from as well as through the region.

In a report on Wednesday, credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings said it expected the Iran war to have a limited impact on Delhi airport's passenger volumes, for now.

"DIAL has allocated slots from Indian and Gulf-based airlines to other airlines for two to three weeks. The company plans to maintain these measures while the war continues to mitigate the impact on its operations," it had said.