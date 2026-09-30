ETV Bharat / state

Customs Bust Drone Smuggling Racket At Delhi Airport, Seize Military-Grade UAVs Worth Over Rs 1.03 Crore

Representational Image ( IANS )

New Delhi: Customs officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have busted a major drone smuggling operation, seizing high-tech professional and military-grade drones worth more than Rs 1.03 crore from three Indian passengers who had arrived in Delhi from Hong Kong via Vietnam.

According to the Customs Department, officials carried out the operation on September 25, 2026, at Terminal 3 of IGI Airport. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, Customs officials monitored three suspected Indian passengers who had arrived on flights VN-593 and VN-981 via Vietnam. Customs intercepted the three passengers as they attempted to leave the airport through the green channel. A detailed search of the passengers' baggage led to the recovery of 10 advanced MDX-1 drones manufactured by Autel Robotics. Accessories including remote controllers, camera gimbals, cables, propellers and joysticks accompanied the drones.