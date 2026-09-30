Customs Bust Drone Smuggling Racket At Delhi Airport, Seize Military-Grade UAVs Worth Over Rs 1.03 Crore
The seized UAVs featured thermal imaging and laser range-finding technology, prompting agencies to investigate their intended recipient and possible network.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 11:28 AM IST
New Delhi: Customs officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have busted a major drone smuggling operation, seizing high-tech professional and military-grade drones worth more than Rs 1.03 crore from three Indian passengers who had arrived in Delhi from Hong Kong via Vietnam.
According to the Customs Department, officials carried out the operation on September 25, 2026, at Terminal 3 of IGI Airport. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, Customs officials monitored three suspected Indian passengers who had arrived on flights VN-593 and VN-981 via Vietnam.
Drone Smuggling Case Booked at IGI Airport— Delhi Customs (Airport & General) (@AirportGenCus) September 29, 2026
On 25.09.2026, based on the intelligence developed by Customs officers 3 Indian passengers who arrived from Hong Kong via Vietnam (Flights VN-593 & VN-981) at Terminal-3 were intercepted while crossing the Green Channel.
Detailed baggage… pic.twitter.com/NDkw5HPeXu
Customs intercepted the three passengers as they attempted to leave the airport through the green channel.
A detailed search of the passengers' baggage led to the recovery of 10 advanced MDX-1 drones manufactured by Autel Robotics. Accessories including remote controllers, camera gimbals, cables, propellers and joysticks accompanied the drones.
Authorities also seized an iPhone 18 Pro Max from the passengers.
Given the seriousness of the case, a chartered engineer examined the seized equipment. According to the engineer's report, the drones were not ordinary or toy devices but professional and military-defence-grade unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
The drones are equipped with advanced technologies including thermal imaging and laser range finders. Given their defence and strategic significance, such drones require mandatory registration with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in India.
The chartered engineer assessed the total market value of all seized items at Rs 1,03,55,900.
Customs officials seized the goods under Section 110(1) of the Customs Act, 1962, for alleged violations of customs regulations and for bringing restricted high-capacity equipment into the country without valid declaration.
Authorities detained and questioned the three passengers. Investigating agencies are now trying to determine who the consignment was intended for in India and whether a larger syndicate was behind the alleged smuggling operation.
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