ETV Bharat / state

Delhi’s Air Slightly Improves Due To Winds, Western Disturbance, But May Deteriorate From Tuesday

Representational Picture ( ANI )

Delhi: Delhi-NCR saw a noticeable improvement in air quality on Monday as favourable weather, including stronger winds and the influence of a western disturbance, helped disperse accumulated pollutants.

Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to 221 in the 'poor' category on Monday morning, offering temporary relief after several days of 'very poor' air quality.

However, the improvement may be short-lived, as forecasts indicate weakening wind speeds and reduced atmospheric dispersion over the next two days, raising the possibility of pollution levels rising again. Three-Day Decline In Delhi's Average AQI Delhi's average AQI has fallen steadily over the past three days, from 373 on November 13 to 367 on November 14 and 290 on November 15, before reaching 221 on Monday morning. Pollution levels, however, continue to vary across the city. Sirifort recorded an AQI of 354, followed by NSIT Dwarka at 327. Pusa (IITM) recorded 287, Tikri Kalan 276 and Chandni Chowk 274. In contrast, Delhi Cantonment recorded comparatively cleaner air at 98, in the 'satisfactory' category. Neighbouring NCR cities also reported mixed air quality. Gurugram recorded an AQI of 219, remaining in the 'poor' category, while Ghaziabad and Noida reported 181 and 180 respectively. Greater Noida recorded comparatively cleaner air at 139. What Brought Temporary Relief To Delhi's Air? The improvement has been attributed to increased wind speeds and the influence of a western disturbance, which helped disperse pollutants. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), very light rainfall and drizzle occurred at several places in Delhi during the preceding 24 hours, accompanied by southwesterly winds reaching speeds of 10–15 kmph. A western disturbance is a weather system that originates in the Mediterranean region and travels eastwards towards the Indian subcontinent. It influences weather across northern India and can bring cloudiness, rainfall and changes in wind patterns.