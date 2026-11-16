Delhi’s Air Slightly Improves Due To Winds, Western Disturbance, But May Deteriorate From Tuesday
With wind speed expected to weaken and ventilation index projected to decline, Delhi-NCR may witness another deterioration in air quality from Tuesday onwards.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 1:36 PM IST
Delhi: Delhi-NCR saw a noticeable improvement in air quality on Monday as favourable weather, including stronger winds and the influence of a western disturbance, helped disperse accumulated pollutants.
Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to 221 in the 'poor' category on Monday morning, offering temporary relief after several days of 'very poor' air quality.
However, the improvement may be short-lived, as forecasts indicate weakening wind speeds and reduced atmospheric dispersion over the next two days, raising the possibility of pollution levels rising again.
Three-Day Decline In Delhi's Average AQI
Delhi's average AQI has fallen steadily over the past three days, from 373 on November 13 to 367 on November 14 and 290 on November 15, before reaching 221 on Monday morning. Pollution levels, however, continue to vary across the city. Sirifort recorded an AQI of 354, followed by NSIT Dwarka at 327. Pusa (IITM) recorded 287, Tikri Kalan 276 and Chandni Chowk 274. In contrast, Delhi Cantonment recorded comparatively cleaner air at 98, in the 'satisfactory' category.
Neighbouring NCR cities also reported mixed air quality. Gurugram recorded an AQI of 219, remaining in the 'poor' category, while Ghaziabad and Noida reported 181 and 180 respectively. Greater Noida recorded comparatively cleaner air at 139.
What Brought Temporary Relief To Delhi's Air?
The improvement has been attributed to increased wind speeds and the influence of a western disturbance, which helped disperse pollutants. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), very light rainfall and drizzle occurred at several places in Delhi during the preceding 24 hours, accompanied by southwesterly winds reaching speeds of 10–15 kmph.
A western disturbance is a weather system that originates in the Mediterranean region and travels eastwards towards the Indian subcontinent. It influences weather across northern India and can bring cloudiness, rainfall and changes in wind patterns.
Experts have attributed the recent improvement partly to this system and the increased wind speeds, which supported the dispersion of pollutants.
Wind speed plays an important role in determining pollution levels. Stronger winds carry pollutants away from an area and prevent them from accumulating in one place. When wind speeds fall, pollutants stay concentrated near the ground for longer, increasing the chances of haze and worsening air quality.
Another important factor is the mixing height, the vertical layer of the atmosphere within which pollutants can spread and mix. A higher mixing height gives pollutants more space to disperse, reducing their concentration near the surface. According to IITM forecast data, Delhi's mixing height was around 2,050 metres on Monday, providing relatively favourable conditions for dispersion.
Why Could Pollution Increase Again?
Despite the temporary improvement, weather conditions are expected to become less favourable from Tuesday. According to IITM projections, wind speeds could decrease to around 12 kmph on November 17, while the mixing height may fall to 1,550 metres. By November 18, wind speeds are expected to decline further to around 10 kmph, with the mixing height dropping to 1,350 metres.
This is also reflected in the ventilation index, which indicates how effectively the atmosphere can disperse pollutants. It is calculated using wind speed and mixing height. A higher index means better conditions for dispersion, while a lower value suggests pollutants are more likely to accumulate near the surface. According to IITM projections, Delhi's ventilation index is expected to fall from around 15,000 square metres per second on Monday to 7,400 on Tuesday and 6,000 on Wednesday. This decline indicates that the atmosphere's ability to disperse pollutants will weaken, increasing the possibility of air quality deteriorating again.
The Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast that Delhi's air quality is likely to remain 'poor' on November 16 before deteriorating to 'Very Poor' from November 17. The city could continue to see 'very poor' air over the following six days.
With wind speeds expected to weaken and the ventilation index projected to decline, Delhi-NCR may witness another deterioration in air quality in the coming days. While favourable weather can provide temporary relief, sustained improvement will also depend on reducing emissions from vehicles, industries, construction activities, road dust and other sources.
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