Delhi's AQI Improves Slightly; Minimum Temperature 16.9 Deg C

Children look on as an anti-smog gun sprays water along the Kartavya path overlooking the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi showed a slight improvement on Saturday morning, with an AQI recorded in the 'poor' category at 261, marking a drop from the 290 recorded a day before, according to CPCB data.

However, Anand Vihar was in the 'severe' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 415, the highest among all the monitoring stations in the capital, according to the Sameer app developed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Seven stations recorded 'very poor' AQI, while the rest remained in the 'poor' category.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. The minimum temperature settled at 16.9 degrees Celsius in the capital, 0.3 degrees below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The humidity level stood at 57 per cent at 8.30 am. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 32 degrees Celsius, with the weather department forecasting mist in the morning hours and mainly clear sky later in the day.