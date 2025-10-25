Delhi's AQI Improves Slightly; Minimum Temperature 16.9 Deg C
Seven stations recorded 'very poor' AQI in the capital, while the rest remained in the 'poor' category on Saturday morning.
Published : October 25, 2025 at 10:13 AM IST
Updated : October 25, 2025 at 10:36 AM IST
New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi showed a slight improvement on Saturday morning, with an AQI recorded in the 'poor' category at 261, marking a drop from the 290 recorded a day before, according to CPCB data.
However, Anand Vihar was in the 'severe' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 415, the highest among all the monitoring stations in the capital, according to the Sameer app developed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Seven stations recorded 'very poor' AQI, while the rest remained in the 'poor' category.
According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. The minimum temperature settled at 16.9 degrees Celsius in the capital, 0.3 degrees below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The humidity level stood at 57 per cent at 8.30 am. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 32 degrees Celsius, with the weather department forecasting mist in the morning hours and mainly clear sky later in the day.
Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the city is set to witness its first-ever artificial rain through cloud seeding as preparations for the ambitious pollution-control initiative have been completed.
"For the first time in Delhi, preparations have been completed to induce artificial rain through cloud seeding, marking a significant technological milestone in the capital's fight against air pollution. Experts on Thursday successfully conducted a trial test in the Burari area," Gupta said in a post on X.
दिल्ली में पहली बार क्लाउड सीडिंग के माध्यम से कृत्रिम वर्षा कराने की तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई हैं। आज विशेषज्ञों द्वारा बुराड़ी क्षेत्र में इसका सफल परीक्षण किया गया है।— Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) October 23, 2025
मौसम विभाग ने 28, 29 और 30 अक्टूबर को बादलों की उपस्थिति की संभावना जताई है। यदि परिस्थितियां अनुकूल रहीं, तो…
"According to the weather department, cloudy conditions are expected on October 28, 29, and 30. If the weather remains favourable, Delhi is likely to witness its first artificial rain on October 29," her post read. (With PTI Inputs)
