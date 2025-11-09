ETV Bharat / state

Delhi's Air Quality Slips Into 'Severe' Category; Several Areas Record AQI Above 400

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital plunged into the 'severe' category on Sunday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 391 at 7 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Several parts of the city registered alarming pollution levels with AQI readings crossing the 400-mark.

As per CPCB data, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 412, Alipur reported 415, and Bawana registered the highest level at 436. Chandni Chowk recorded an AQI of 409, while RK Puram and Patparganj logged 422 and 425, respectively. Sonia Vihar also recorded a 'severe' AQI of 415, indicating hazardous air conditions across the city.

Earlier on Saturday, air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category in the morning as Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reading stood at 355 as of 8 am. On Friday, the air quality in the national capital dipped to the 'very poor' category, with Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 312, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

On Thursday, Delhi's overall AQI recorded at 8 am was 271, categorised as 'poor', according to data from the CPCB.