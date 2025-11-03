ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Air Quality Improves Slightly, But Still Remains In The 'Very Poor' Category

New Delhi: The national capital, Delhi, has now started experiencing mild cold, with people feeling the chill late at night and early morning. Meanwhile, the city’s air quality remains a concern.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) showed slight improvement on Monday morning, recording 316 at 8 AM. On Sunday, the AQI was 366. Despite the marginal improvement, air quality remains in the "very poor" to "severe" category in many areas.

According to CPCB data, AQI readings across Delhi varied: Lodhi Road recorded 312 ("very poor"), ITO and surrounding areas registered 160 ("moderate"), Akshardham was at 347 ("very poor"), AIIMS and Safdarjung recorded 215 ("very poor") and 215 ("poor") respectively, while Kartavya Path reported 307 ("very poor").

Truck-mounted water sprinklers have been deployed across Delhi to help control dust and pollution levels.

The situation in other National Capital Region (NCR) cities remains worrying as well. Faridabad recorded an AQI of 298, Ghaziabad 301, Gurugram 305, Greater Noida 299 and Noida 288; most of these are in the "very poor" category. People in Delhi and the NCR are reporting increasing health discomfort, including symptoms such as coughing, throat irritation and difficulty breathing, which are commonly associated with poor air quality.

