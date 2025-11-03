Delhi Air Quality Improves Slightly, But Still Remains In The 'Very Poor' Category
According to the CPCB, Delhi's AQI slightly improved on Monday morning, with a reading of 316 at 8 AM, but remains very poor
Published : November 3, 2025 at 10:11 AM IST
New Delhi: The national capital, Delhi, has now started experiencing mild cold, with people feeling the chill late at night and early morning. Meanwhile, the city’s air quality remains a concern.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) showed slight improvement on Monday morning, recording 316 at 8 AM. On Sunday, the AQI was 366. Despite the marginal improvement, air quality remains in the "very poor" to "severe" category in many areas.
According to CPCB data, AQI readings across Delhi varied: Lodhi Road recorded 312 ("very poor"), ITO and surrounding areas registered 160 ("moderate"), Akshardham was at 347 ("very poor"), AIIMS and Safdarjung recorded 215 ("very poor") and 215 ("poor") respectively, while Kartavya Path reported 307 ("very poor").
Truck-mounted water sprinklers have been deployed across Delhi to help control dust and pollution levels.
The situation in other National Capital Region (NCR) cities remains worrying as well. Faridabad recorded an AQI of 298, Ghaziabad 301, Gurugram 305, Greater Noida 299 and Noida 288; most of these are in the "very poor" category. People in Delhi and the NCR are reporting increasing health discomfort, including symptoms such as coughing, throat irritation and difficulty breathing, which are commonly associated with poor air quality.
Check Area-Wise AQI
|Alipur, Delhi - DPCC
|354.00
|Anand Vihar, Delhi - DPCC
|364.00
|Ashok Vihar, Delhi - DPCC
|362.00
|Aya Nagar, Delhi - IMD
|307.00
|Bawana, Delhi - DPCC
|370.00
|Burari Crossing, Delhi - IMD
|380.00
|CRRI Mathura Road, Delhi - IMD
|341.00
|Chandni Chowk, Delhi - IITM
|347.00
|DTU, Delhi - CPCB
|242.00
|Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, Delhi - DPCC
|333.00
|Dwarka-Sector 8, Delhi - DPCC
|340.00
|IGI Airport (T3), Delhi - IMD
|285.00
|IHBAS, Dilshad Garden, Delhi - CPCB
|301.00
|ITO, Delhi - CPCB
|99.00
|Jahangirpuri, Delhi - DPCC
|340.00
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi - DPCC
|328.00
|Lodhi Road, Delhi - IITM
|210.00
|Lodhi Road, Delhi - IMD
|310.00
|Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Delhi - DPCC
|304.00
|Mandir Marg, Delhi - DPCC
|318.00
|Mundka, Delhi - DPCC
|341.00
|NSIT Dwarka, Delhi - CPCB
|259.00
|Najafgarh, Delhi - DPCC
|186.00
|Narela, Delhi - DPCC
|382.00
|Nehru Nagar, Delhi - DPCC
|338.00
|North Campus, DU, Delhi - IMD
|331.00
|Okhla Phase-2, Delhi - DPCC
|323.00
|Patparganj, Delhi - DPCC
|336.00
|Punjabi Bagh, Delhi - DPCC
|353.00
|Pusa, Delhi - DPCC
|337.00
|Pusa, Delhi - IMD
|318.00
|R K Puram, Delhi - DPCC
|342.00
|Rohini, Delhi - DPCC
|360.00
|Shadipur, Delhi - CPCB
|335.00
|Sirifort, Delhi - CPCB
|344.00
|Sonia Vihar, Delhi - DPCC
|357.00
|Sri Aurobindo Marg, Delhi - DPCC
|195.00
|Vivek Vihar, Delhi - DPCC
|381.00
|Wazirpur, Delhi - DPCC
|385.00
Source: CPCB
Delhi Temperature
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that despite forecasted clear skies, smog and pollution will persist in Delhi during the early hours. Sunday temperatures peaked at 30°C and dipped to 21°C. Monday’s maximum temperature is expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius, and the minimum around 17 degrees Celsius. Fog and pollution are expected to persist in the morning.
Meanwhile, recent cloud seeding trials in New Delhi were purely experimental, said M Ravichandran, Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences. He emphasised that such tests are necessary to evaluate feasibility before they can be implemented at scale, noting that such trials can result in either success or failure. Ravichandran was speaking at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune during the 11th WMO Scientific Conference on Weather Modification.
Last month, the Delhi government, in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, conducted cloud seeding trials in parts of the national capital in an attempt to ease the city’s air pollution crisis.
