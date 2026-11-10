ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Pollution: Relief For Students As Several DU Colleges Switch To Online Classes From Today

Sri Venkateswara College in New Delhi ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The worsening pollution crisis in the national capital has now forced colleges to switch to online mode, days after authorities ordered all government and private schools to conduct classes up to Class 5 in hybrid mode.

In view of deteriorating air quality, several Delhi University (DU) colleges have shifted their classes online from Tuesday (November 10) to spare students from having to travel in polluted air. However, the duration varies across institutions. While Sri Venkateswara College will continue online classes until November 14, several other colleges have announced the arrangement for November 10.

A notice issued by Sri Venkateswara College states that regular classes will be conducted online from November 10 to November 14. However, students may still be required to visit the campus for practical sessions. As per the notice, departments have been given the flexibility to conduct practical classes in offline or hybrid mode, depending on their requirements. The college has also directed faculty members to maintain proper records of online classes and student attendance. "In view of the spike in pollution levels, classes shall be held in online mode from Nov 10-14. However, the departments involved in conduct of practical classes shall continue to take classes in physical or hybrid mode. Faculty members shall maintain the record of online links for all such classes conducted along with attendance records of students," the notice stated.