Delhi Air Pollution: Non-BS-IV Vehicles Registered Outside City Banned from Entry Starting November 1

New Delhi: Come Saturday, November 1, a set of new regulations will be implemented to curb air pollution in Delhi. According to guidelines, only BS-IV and BS-VI compliant commercial cargo vehicles will be permitted to enter the capital's borders.

The new guidelines stipulate that older vehicles, i.e., BS-III and below, diesel or petrol vehicles, will be off the roads. This order was issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), which stated that smoke from older vehicles pollutes Delhi's air.

Therefore, only BS-IV, BS-VI, CNG, LNG, and electric vehicles will be permitted to enter Delhi. The CAQM has clearly stated that all transport and commercial vehicles, such as trucks, tempos and loaders, which are compliant with BS-III and older standards, will no longer be permitted to enter Delhi.

Trucks originating from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, or Rajasthan that are categorised as BS-III or older will not be permitted to enter Delhi from November 1 (after 12 midnight on October 31).

BS-VI compliant vehicles (both diesel and petrol) will be allowed to enter Delhi. CNG, LNG, and electric vehicles (EVs) will also be allowed to operate in Delhi. Additionally, BS-IV compliant vehicles have been granted a temporary exemption until October 31, 2026, to give transport companies and truck owners time to upgrade their vehicles.

Thousands of trucks and commercial vehicles bring goods into Delhi every day. About 40 per cent of these vehicles carry essential commodities such as vegetables, fruits, milk, grains, and other goods, but most of these are trucks with older engines, which emit a lot of smoke and pollution.

The CAQM said these vehicles cause long traffic jams during checking at Delhi's borders, and the continued operation of truck engines increases the level of smoke.

Decision prompted by the Supreme Court's order

This decision was made following the Supreme Court's order, which stated that it was difficult to determine which trucks were carrying essential goods and which were not. Therefore, vehicles had to be stopped at the border, increasing both pollution and traffic congestion. The court ordered that the previous exemption granted to such vehicles be revoked.