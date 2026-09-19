ETV Bharat / state

Delhi: AILU State Treasurer Manhandled At Night In Saket Court, Complaint Filed

New Delhi: A complaint by the All India Lawyers Union (AILU), filed with the Saket Bar Association, has brought to light a disturbing incident of harassment of female lawyers by allegedly heavily intoxicated male lawyers on September 15.

According to the complainant, who is the Delhi State Treasurer of the AILU, she was working to draft case documents with one other female lawyer, a male lawyer and two clients in their chamber at the Saket Court complex.

According to her complaint, around 9.30 pm, while they were having a meal, three men — dressed in lawyer's uniforms and heavily intoxicated — entered their chamber. They asked the female lawyers what they were doing there so late at night, and demanded that they leave the chamber. When the female lawyers questioned their authority to stop them, the three men took hold of their case files and began examining the documents. According to the female lawyer, the men made derogatory remarks against the women, and even engaged in a scuffle with the lawyers present.