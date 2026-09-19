Delhi: AILU State Treasurer Manhandled At Night In Saket Court, Complaint Filed
All India Lawyers Union has said such incidents undermine the confidence of lawyers and clients who continue to work diligently even during difficult times.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 5:54 PM IST
New Delhi: A complaint by the All India Lawyers Union (AILU), filed with the Saket Bar Association, has brought to light a disturbing incident of harassment of female lawyers by allegedly heavily intoxicated male lawyers on September 15.
According to the complainant, who is the Delhi State Treasurer of the AILU, she was working to draft case documents with one other female lawyer, a male lawyer and two clients in their chamber at the Saket Court complex.
According to her complaint, around 9.30 pm, while they were having a meal, three men — dressed in lawyer's uniforms and heavily intoxicated — entered their chamber. They asked the female lawyers what they were doing there so late at night, and demanded that they leave the chamber. When the female lawyers questioned their authority to stop them, the three men took hold of their case files and began examining the documents. According to the female lawyer, the men made derogatory remarks against the women, and even engaged in a scuffle with the lawyers present.
Along with the complaint lodged by AILU and the female lawyer with the Saket Court Bar Association, the female lawyer has also filed a complaint at the Saket Police Station. In its statement, AILU remarked that such incidents undermine the confidence of lawyers and clients who continue to work diligently even during difficult times.
AILU has also demanded that the Saket Bar Association and the concerned authorities initiate an immediate and impartial investigation into the incident and take strict action against those responsible. It has demanded that the safety of female lawyers working in chambers within the court complex — particularly those working late into the night — be ensured.
Additionally, demands have been made for effective measures to prevent harassment, intimidation, and violence within lawyers' chambers and the court premises.
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