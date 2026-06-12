ETV Bharat / state

Delhi: African Woman Jumps To Death During Anti-Narcotics Raid; Drug Making Unit Unearthed

New Delhi: During a raid by the Anti-Narcotics Squad (ANS) in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar area, an African woman died after allegedly jumping from the third-floor balcony of her flat, police said on Thursday.

The police also unearthed a suspected methamphetamine manufacturing and raw material storage facility from the premises during the anti-narcotics operation, they said. The development came during the investigation of an NDPS case registered at Burari police station.

Police said a team of the ANS was pursuing leads related to the source of narcotics recovered in a case under the NDPS Act, in which an accused identified as Frank Dashmond had earlier been arrested.

Acting on information, the police team reached a building in Swaroop Nagar, where they apprehended a man identified as Romeo alias Sky. During a search of his flat, police allegedly recovered around 30 grams of MDMA and 1.5 grams of heroin. During the operation, police found that two African nationals were residing in separate flats on the upper floor of the building.

Officials said one of the occupants, identified as Stella Pius, allegedly jumped from the balcony of her flat when the police team entered the premises. She was rushed to Burari Government Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.