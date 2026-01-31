Aerocity Metro Station Set To Become Major Interchange Hub Of Delhi Metro's Sprawling Network
To connect DMRC's Airport Express Line with under-construction Tughlakabad-Aerocity Golden Line, and NCRTC's proposed Delhi-Alwar Corridor.
New Delhi: The Delhi Aerocity Metro Station, located on the Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line, is set to become a massive "triple interchange" hub within Delhi Metro's expanding network. With the expansion of Delhi Metro's Phase IV, and the upcoming National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) corridor, this station will not only reduce the distance between South Delhi and the IGI Airport, but also provide world-class connectivity to passengers.
Direct Connections To Golden Line, RRTS
According to Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director (Corporate Communications) of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the station is being expanded to connect the Tughlakabad-Aerocity "Golden Line" corridor, which is under construction as part of Phase IV. Most importantly, it will also be connected to the NCRTC's proposed Delhi-Alwar Corridor in the future. Thus, the station will serve as an interchange for three different lines, making it a busy hub similar to Kashmere Gate and Rajiv Chowk.
Technology And Design For Convenience
The new station has been designed with a highly modern approach, keeping passenger convenience in mind. Passengers will enjoy platform-to-platform and concourse-to-concourse connectivity between the Airport Express Line and the Golden Line.
This means passengers will not need to leave the ticket counter to change lines. The new Golden Line station will be approximately 290 m long. Interchange stations typically have a length of 260 m, but this extension has been added to accommodate future needs. The platform will be built around 22 m below ground level.
According to the plan, the Golden Line and the proposed NCRTC corridor will intersect diagonally, for which necessary provisions will already be made in the station's structure.
South Delhi Residents Will Benefit Significantly
The construction of this new corridor is expected to bring significant changes to the lives of residents of densely populated areas of South Delhi, such as Tughlakabad, Ambedkar Nagar, and Khanpur. Now, passengers from these areas will no longer have to spend hours stuck in traffic to reach any terminal of Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Recently, a 2.263 km extension from Aerocity to IGI Airport Terminal 1 station was approved. This will connect the Golden Line directly to the Magenta Line. Passengers traveling from Terminal 1D will now be able to reach Aerocity directly via the Golden Line, and from there, take the Airport Express Line to New Delhi or Dwarka.
Dayal explained that DMRC's goal is to develop this interchange in such a way that passengers will not face any inconvenience when the NCRTC begins work in the future. To this end, structural provisions for the NCRTC platform are being included in the first phase of construction. The completion of this connectivity hub will not only save time but will also reduce traffic congestion on Delhi's roads.
