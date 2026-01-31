ETV Bharat / state

Aerocity Metro Station Set To Become Major Interchange Hub Of Delhi Metro's Sprawling Network

New Delhi: The Delhi Aerocity Metro Station, located on the Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line, is set to become a massive "triple interchange" hub within Delhi Metro's expanding network. With the expansion of Delhi Metro's Phase IV, and the upcoming National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) corridor, this station will not only reduce the distance between South Delhi and the IGI Airport, but also provide world-class connectivity to passengers.

Direct Connections To Golden Line, RRTS

According to Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director (Corporate Communications) of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the station is being expanded to connect the Tughlakabad-Aerocity "Golden Line" corridor, which is under construction as part of Phase IV. Most importantly, it will also be connected to the NCRTC's proposed Delhi-Alwar Corridor in the future. Thus, the station will serve as an interchange for three different lines, making it a busy hub similar to Kashmere Gate and Rajiv Chowk.

Technology And Design For Convenience

The new station has been designed with a highly modern approach, keeping passenger convenience in mind. Passengers will enjoy platform-to-platform and concourse-to-concourse connectivity between the Airport Express Line and the Golden Line.

This means passengers will not need to leave the ticket counter to change lines. The new Golden Line station will be approximately 290 m long. Interchange stations typically have a length of 260 m, but this extension has been added to accommodate future needs. The platform will be built around 22 m below ground level.