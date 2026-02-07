Delhi Administrative Reshuffle: Devesh Chandra Srivastava As Tihar DG, Anil Shukla Gets Home Guards Charge
After the reshuffle, focus shifts to Srivastava’s plans for Tihar security, while attention also turns to changes Shukla may bring.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 10:46 AM IST
New Delhi: Speculation in Delhi’s administrative corridors has finally ended. According to a recent Home Department order, Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastava has been appointed as the new Director General (DG) of Tihar Jail, while Special Commissioner of Police (CP) of the Special Cell, Anil Shukla, will now also be the DG of Home Guards.
Tihar Gets New Leadership
Tihar Jail is one of the country’s most high-profile and sensitive prisons. The appointment of a full-time Director General (DG) has been widely discussed. Srivastava, a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the 1995 batch, takes on this role as an additional charge.
Srivastava is known for his balanced and firm approach. He currently heads the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police. Sources say he has been given this additional responsibility to strengthen discipline and security in the prison. The Home Department’s order, dated February 6, 2026, makes the appointment effective immediately.
Anil Shukla Given Charge Of Home Guards
The same order includes a major reshuffle. Anil Shukla is now also the Director General of Home Guards. Shukla leads the Special Cell, an anti-terror unit. The decision to give him the Home Guards role has surprised many in the administration. Police and secretariat staff are discussing why the head of a field unit was assigned to Home Guards.
Movement In Administrative Circles
The order has stirred the police establishment. In particular, giving the chiefs of two of the most important wings, the Special Cell and the Crime Branch, the command of civil security departments such as prisons and Home Guards is being viewed as a significant administrative signal.
After this change, people will watch what new initiatives Srivastava brings to prisoner management and security at Tihar Jail. Similarly, attention will turn to what organisational changes Anil Shukla might make in the Home Guards.
