ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Administrative Reshuffle: Devesh Chandra Srivastava As Tihar DG, Anil Shukla Gets Home Guards Charge

New Delhi: Speculation in Delhi’s administrative corridors has finally ended. According to a recent Home Department order, Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastava has been appointed as the new Director General (DG) of Tihar Jail, while Special Commissioner of Police (CP) of the Special Cell, Anil Shukla, will now also be the DG of Home Guards.

Tihar Gets New Leadership

Tihar Jail is one of the country’s most high-profile and sensitive prisons. The appointment of a full-time Director General (DG) has been widely discussed. Srivastava, a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the 1995 batch, takes on this role as an additional charge.

Srivastava is known for his balanced and firm approach. He currently heads the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police. Sources say he has been given this additional responsibility to strengthen discipline and security in the prison. The Home Department’s order, dated February 6, 2026, makes the appointment effective immediately.

Anil Shukla Given Charge Of Home Guards