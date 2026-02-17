Delhi Woman Appeals For Justice After 'Minor's Reel Stunt' Kills Her 23-Year-Old Son In Dwarka
The alleged obsession of making reels has destroyed the happiness of a family in Delhi's Dwarka, with a woman now seeking justice for his son.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 10:24 AM IST
New Delhi: A woman in Delhi is now pleading for justice after her 23-year-old son lost his life in an accident after an SUV driven allegedly by a minor collided with his two-wheeler.
The incident took place near Lal Bahadur Shastri College in Dwarka South earlier this month when the minor was performing a dangerous stunt to film a social media reel.
As per sources, an underage student without a driving licence allegedly hit 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshwara, who was riding a bike, with his Scorpio while trying to perform a stunt. Sahil died on the spot, while a taxi driver was seriously injured.
While the incident has raised serious concerns over road safety owing to recklessness of youngsters, victim Sahil's mother Ina Makan has appealed for justice and stringent punishment for the accused. "On February 3, my son was going to office. The accused minor had gone out with his sister in the Scorpio to make a reel. A video available on social media clearly shows the vehicle was overspeeding. The accused drove on the wrong side of the road and tried to perform a stunt in front of a bus. During this, the vehicle hit Sahil's bike," she alleged.
#WATCH दिल्ली | 23 साल के साहिल धनेशरा की मां इन्ना माकन ने बताया, " ...मेरा बेटा 3 फरवरी को ऑफिस जा रहा था...यह लड़का (स्कॉर्पियो ड्राइवर) बहुत स्पीड में था। इसकी बहन साथ में बैठी थी और रील बना रही थी। ये गाड़ी उल्टी लेन में चला रहा था और बस के ठीक सामने आकर स्टंट करने लगा...मेरे… pic.twitter.com/Mcd3H8tgns— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) February 16, 2026
According to eyewitnesses, the impact was so severe that after crushing the bike, the Scorpio rammed into a parked car and a taxi.
This is not an accident, but a criminal mindset and criminal act, Makan said.
She said, "Some people think their parents' wealth gives them a licence to do anything on the road. Because of this reel addiction of the accused minor, my child is gone."
The woman further revealed that several overspeeding challans have already been issued against the accused in Delhi earlier. Despite this, his father did not stop him from driving without a licence, she said.
Following a complaint, a case was registered at Dwarka South police station under Sections 281, 106(1), and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). During investigation, Police seized three damaged vehicles from the accident spot. CCTV footages from the spot are also being examined, said an official.
Meanwhile, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) has granted interim bail to the accused last week (on February 10, 2026), considering his Class 10 board examinations. The accused was initially sent to an observation home, but was granted bail later, leaving the victim's family in shock.
The family said that strict action should be taken against such youngsters and their "irresponsible parents", so that innocent people on the roads do not feel unsafe. Ina Makan has demanded that a case should also be registered against the father of the accused. "Police should ensure that no other father hands over vehicle keys to his minor child in the future. That will be the 'key to death'," she said.
Also Read: