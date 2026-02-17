ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Woman Appeals For Justice After 'Minor's Reel Stunt' Kills Her 23-Year-Old Son In Dwarka

New Delhi: A woman in Delhi is now pleading for justice after her 23-year-old son lost his life in an accident after an SUV driven allegedly by a minor collided with his two-wheeler.

The incident took place near Lal Bahadur Shastri College in Dwarka South earlier this month when the minor was performing a dangerous stunt to film a social media reel.

As per sources, an underage student without a driving licence allegedly hit 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshwara, who was riding a bike, with his Scorpio while trying to perform a stunt. Sahil died on the spot, while a taxi driver was seriously injured.

While the incident has raised serious concerns over road safety owing to recklessness of youngsters, victim Sahil's mother Ina Makan has appealed for justice and stringent punishment for the accused. "On February 3, my son was going to office. The accused minor had gone out with his sister in the Scorpio to make a reel. A video available on social media clearly shows the vehicle was overspeeding. The accused drove on the wrong side of the road and tried to perform a stunt in front of a bus. During this, the vehicle hit Sahil's bike," she alleged.

According to eyewitnesses, the impact was so severe that after crushing the bike, the Scorpio rammed into a parked car and a taxi.