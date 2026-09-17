ETV Bharat / state

Delhi ACB Files Chargesheet In Health Scam Case

New Delhi: The Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has filed a chargesheet in the alleged multi-crore procurement scam involving medicines, surgical items and medical equipment.

“Fresh chargesheet is received by way of assignment. It be checked and registered,” Special Judge Vidya Prakash said in an order issued on Wednesday.

During the proceedings, the court noted that though the Delhi government’s ACB had applied for sanction to prosecute the accused, the permission had not yet been granted.