Delhi ACB Files Chargesheet In Health Scam Case
The Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has filed a chargesheet in the alleged multi-crore procurement scam involving medicines, surgical items and medical equipment.
By PTI
Published : September 17, 2026 at 8:08 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has filed a chargesheet in the alleged multi-crore procurement scam involving medicines, surgical items and medical equipment.
“Fresh chargesheet is received by way of assignment. It be checked and registered,” Special Judge Vidya Prakash said in an order issued on Wednesday.
During the proceedings, the court noted that though the Delhi government’s ACB had applied for sanction to prosecute the accused, the permission had not yet been granted.
“In the meantime, Ahmad ( a court staff) to report if the documents filed with the chargesheet are in consonance with the list of documents or not, on the next date of hearing. Put up on September 30 for further proceedings,” the court said.
The ACB had arrested Dr Vijay Kumar Ranga, former head of the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) for medicines, surgical items, consumables and medical equipment, on June 18. It then arrested former director general of health services (DGHS) Vatsala Aggarwal on June 27.
According to the ACB, the case pertains to alleged large-scale financial irregularities in procurement worth several hundred crores of rupees by the CPA, functioning under the DGHS. The probe was initiated after the Directorate of Vigilance flagged suspicious transactions and possible procedural violations.