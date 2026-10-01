ETV Bharat / state

Delhi: AAP MLA Sends Defamation Notice To Parvesh Verma Over Tilak Nagar Kickback Allegations

New Delhi: The political tussle in Delhi between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP has once again reached a boiling point. Taking an aggressive stance regarding the alleged corruption in a PWD road construction project in Tilak Nagar constituency, AAP MLA Jarnail Singh has sent a defamation notice to Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma.

Singh asserted that the Minister's allegations that he had sought kickbacks from the road construction project are baseless, intended solely to tarnish his image and defame him in the eyes of the public, and that he will not tolerate such accusations. He said the most critical question he has raised remains unanswered: When will an explanation for the (poor) quality of the road be given?

The MLA demanded that three key reports regarding the Tilak Nagar road construction project be immediately disclosed before the public. They are the Core Cutting Report, which is based on samples extracted to verify the road's thickness and structural strength; the Quality Test Report that assesses the quality of construction materials used; and the Third-Party Inspection Report conducted by an independent agency.

Singh asked, "If the road constructed in Tilak Nagar fully meets technical and quality standards, why is the government or the PWD hesitant to make the reports on it public?" He argued that it is the constitutional right of every public representative to question the quality of infrastructure built using taxpayers' hard-earned money, and the public deserves a clear answer.

Singh also maintained that making these reports available to the public would reveal the truth, while suppressing them suggests that something is amiss.