Delhi: AAP MLA Sends Defamation Notice To Parvesh Verma Over Tilak Nagar Kickback Allegations
Jarnail Singh called the allegations baseless, intended to tarnish image and defame him, demands release of three key reports on the road construction project.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 7:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The political tussle in Delhi between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP has once again reached a boiling point. Taking an aggressive stance regarding the alleged corruption in a PWD road construction project in Tilak Nagar constituency, AAP MLA Jarnail Singh has sent a defamation notice to Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma.
Singh asserted that the Minister's allegations that he had sought kickbacks from the road construction project are baseless, intended solely to tarnish his image and defame him in the eyes of the public, and that he will not tolerate such accusations. He said the most critical question he has raised remains unanswered: When will an explanation for the (poor) quality of the road be given?
The MLA demanded that three key reports regarding the Tilak Nagar road construction project be immediately disclosed before the public. They are the Core Cutting Report, which is based on samples extracted to verify the road's thickness and structural strength; the Quality Test Report that assesses the quality of construction materials used; and the Third-Party Inspection Report conducted by an independent agency.
Singh asked, "If the road constructed in Tilak Nagar fully meets technical and quality standards, why is the government or the PWD hesitant to make the reports on it public?" He argued that it is the constitutional right of every public representative to question the quality of infrastructure built using taxpayers' hard-earned money, and the public deserves a clear answer.
Singh also maintained that making these reports available to the public would reveal the truth, while suppressing them suggests that something is amiss.
The Tilak Nagar Stand-Off
The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) recently constructed a road in the Tilak Nagar area. Allegations of irregularities and corruption surfaced regarding the construction work, leading to a war of words between PWD Minister Parvesh Verma and the local AAP MLA, Jarnail Singh.
Last Sunday, when the Minister visited the site to inspect the road, Singh raised concerns about its poor quality. The ensuing argument escalated to the point where the minister slapped a person who was recording a video of the incident.
Supporters of MLA Jarnail Singh maintain that this struggle is not merely about a leader's reputation, but about the rights of the local people and the need for transparent governance, that corruption in development works will not be tolerated.
All eyes are now fixed on how Minister Verma or the PWD responds to the demand for these reports, and whether the government shows the courage to make these documents public.
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