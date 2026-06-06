ETV Bharat / state

Delhi: 543 Lives Lost In Fire-Related Accidents In Last Six Years, Shows Data

Rescue operation underway at the site where a fire broke out in a restaurant at Malviya Nagar, in New Delhi ( ANI )

New Delhi: Amid concerns being raised over fire safety measures in Delhi in the wake of Malviya Nagar hotel tragedy, official figures reveal that 543 people lost their lives in fire-related accidents in the city in the last six years.

Twenty one people, mainly foreigners, lost their lives while 25 others were injured after a major fire tore through Flourish Stays B&B in a narrow bylane in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday.

Nine people each were killed in recent fire incidents in Vivek Vihar and Palam areas. According to the Delhi government data, 543 people died in fire-related accidents from the year 2019 to March 2026.

In the first half of 2026 alone, 65 deaths in fire accidents have been reported. The number of calls received by Delhi Fire Services (DFS) also witnessed a sharp rise in the last few years.