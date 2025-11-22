Delhi: 15-Year-Old Boy Stabbed To Death in Kardampuri, Police Launch Hunt For Suspects
Delhi Police are searching for two suspects, including a minor, after a 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in Kardampuri.
New Delhi: A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death late on Friday night in the Kardampuri area of Jyoti Nagar in Northeast Delhi, sending shockwaves through the locality and raising concerns about rising street violence.
Police said two suspects, including a minor, have been identified based on evidence recovered from the spot, and teams are working across the city to arrest them.
According to DCP Ashish Mishra, police received a call on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, which reported an incident of stabbing behind Ambedkar College.
By the time officers reached the spot, locals had already taken the injured teenager to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The deceased, a resident of Kardampuri near Shahdara, had stepped out of his home only minutes before the attack.
Investigators said the boy was about to have dinner, when his friend Aman arrived and insisted on taking him outside. His mother told police she tried to stop him, but he was taken along anyway.
Neighbours claimed the friend locked the door from outside while leaving with the boy, preventing the mother from following them. Within minutes, news spread that a fight had broken out nearby, and shortly afterwards, the stabbing was reported.
Preliminary investigation suggests the victim got into an argument with two individuals, including a minor, which escalated into a violent confrontation. During the altercation, one of the suspects allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed him. Both accused fled the spot immediately after the attack.
Police said crucial clues pointing to the two suspects have been recovered, and CCTV footage from the area is being analysed to track their movements.
A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team examined the scene and collected blood samples, fingerprints and material evidence believed to be linked to the weapon. The body has been sent for a post-mortem.
A case under Section 103(1) (murder) and other relevant sections has been registered at Jyoti Nagar police station.
Officers said the full sequence of events will become clearer once the suspects are arrested. Multiple local and technical surveillance teams are currently tracking their locations.
The victim’s mother said she wants justice for her son. “He was sitting down to eat when his friend took him outside. Minutes later, he was stabbed. I do not know who was involved,” she said, adding that only the boys with her son would know what had transpired.
Police have assured the family that arrests will be made soon and that the investigation is progressing. Further details are expected once the suspects are detained and questioned.
