Delhi: 15-Year-Old Boy Stabbed To Death in Kardampuri, Police Launch Hunt For Suspects

The victim’s family and neighbours demand justice after the 15-year-old was killed in a stabbing incident. ( Representational Image/IANS )

New Delhi: A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death late on Friday night in the Kardampuri area of Jyoti Nagar in Northeast Delhi, sending shockwaves through the locality and raising concerns about rising street violence.

Police said two suspects, including a minor, have been identified based on evidence recovered from the spot, and teams are working across the city to arrest them.

According to DCP Ashish Mishra, police received a call on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, which reported an incident of stabbing behind Ambedkar College.

By the time officers reached the spot, locals had already taken the injured teenager to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The deceased, a resident of Kardampuri near Shahdara, had stepped out of his home only minutes before the attack.

Investigators said the boy was about to have dinner, when his friend Aman arrived and insisted on taking him outside. His mother told police she tried to stop him, but he was taken along anyway.

Neighbours claimed the friend locked the door from outside while leaving with the boy, preventing the mother from following them. Within minutes, news spread that a fight had broken out nearby, and shortly afterwards, the stabbing was reported.

Preliminary investigation suggests the victim got into an argument with two individuals, including a minor, which escalated into a violent confrontation. During the altercation, one of the suspects allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed him. Both accused fled the spot immediately after the attack.