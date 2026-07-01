ETV Bharat / state

Delegation Of Trinamool Congress Rebel Faction To Meet ECI On Thursday

Kolkata: Amid an intensifying battle over the ownership of the party, funds and the symbol, the Trinamool Congress faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee will meet the full bench of the Election Commission of India in New Delhi on Thursday.

A delegation of 10 members of the faction will meet Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the other election commissioners in the afternoon, Banerjee said on Wednesday before leaving for Delhi.

"A meeting between the All India Trinamool Congress and the full bench of the Election Commission is scheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday) at 12 pm at Nirvachan Sadan. Ten of our members will attend it. I thank the Election Commission for giving appointment," he said. However, Banerjee declined to disclose the meeting's agenda.

The delegation is expected to press its claim before the poll body that it represents the "real" Trinamool Congress and should be recognised as the legitimate organisational and legislative wing of the party.

"We have the support of more than two-thirds of the MLAs, as well as the organisational structure of elected representatives like corporators, municipal councillors, and members of the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti. The majority of the people are with us. Therefore, we are the Trinamool Congress," a spokesperson of the faction said.