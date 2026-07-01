Delegation Of Trinamool Congress Rebel Faction To Meet ECI On Thursday
It is expected to press the claim of representing the "real" TMC and be recognised as the legitimate organisational and legislative wing of the party.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 7:36 PM IST
Kolkata: Amid an intensifying battle over the ownership of the party, funds and the symbol, the Trinamool Congress faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee will meet the full bench of the Election Commission of India in New Delhi on Thursday.
A delegation of 10 members of the faction will meet Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the other election commissioners in the afternoon, Banerjee said on Wednesday before leaving for Delhi.
"A meeting between the All India Trinamool Congress and the full bench of the Election Commission is scheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday) at 12 pm at Nirvachan Sadan. Ten of our members will attend it. I thank the Election Commission for giving appointment," he said. However, Banerjee declined to disclose the meeting's agenda.
The delegation is expected to press its claim before the poll body that it represents the "real" Trinamool Congress and should be recognised as the legitimate organisational and legislative wing of the party.
"We have the support of more than two-thirds of the MLAs, as well as the organisational structure of elected representatives like corporators, municipal councillors, and members of the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti. The majority of the people are with us. Therefore, we are the Trinamool Congress," a spokesperson of the faction said.
The meeting comes days after leaders aligned with Banerjee met officials of the West Bengal CEO's office and conveyed their position regarding the dispute over the party's symbol.
In response to a question on the Ritabrata-led delegation meeting with the ECI, sources in the poll panel said, "ECI will meet a delegation led by Ritabrata Banerjee on Thursday. It has approved the request of Banerjee after it sought time to meet the full bench of the Commission. The full bench will meet the delegation at 12 pm at its headquarters."
The internal tussle within the TMC escalated after a large section of its legislators broke ranks with the Mamata Banerjee-led camp following the party's defeat in the West Bengal assembly elections.
The rival faction has since been locked in a bitter contest over control of the organisation, legislative wing and political identity, with both sides staking claim to being the authentic Trinamool Congress.
However, Mamata Banerjee's loyalists remain unwilling to yield even an inch of ground. "Mamata Banerjee's symbol is our symbol. It is the people's symbol. Will those clamouring to claim the 'Twin Flowers on Grass' symbol actually be able to carry it? Where are the votes? Where are the people? Where is the support? Their faces are becoming synonymous with betrayal. The symbol was created by Mamata Banerjee. We are the real Trinamool, and the symbol will remain with us," the Kalight camp asserted.
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