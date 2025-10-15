ETV Bharat / state

Delegates From 30 Nations And Miss Teen Universe Finalists Visit Taj Mahal

Agra: The senior military officers from over 30 countries and Miss Teen Universe finalists from 24 nations visited the Taj Mahal on Wednesday. A 250-member delegation of senior military officers, participating in a three-day conference of heads of United Nations troop-contributing countries (UNTCC), arrived in Agra by a special flight from New Delhi.

The Indian Army is hosting the conference, which was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 14. Speaking about the Taj Mahal, the military officers said it was even more beautiful than they had imagined. They learned about the Taj Mahal's history, inlay work, and conservation.

Senior Conservation Assistant at the Taj Mahal, Prince Vajpayee, said the delegation comprised Indian Army officials as well as senior military officers from several other countries. The conference will continue until October 16. The military officers attending the conference will discuss several important issues and will also view an exhibition of weapons from the Indian Army, showcasing indigenous military technology.

Meanwhile, the Miss Teen Universe finalists, representing 24 countries including India, Mexico, the United States, Spain, the Philippines, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Spain, and the Netherlands, also toured the Taj Mahal on the same day.

They took selfies and photographs at the Royal Gate and Central Tank. Expressing their admiration, several contestants said, “Wow, Taj… Wonderful.”

The conclave aims to reinforce collective commitment to global peace and security, an official had earlier said. The focus of the deliberations will be to strengthen peacekeeping cooperation through enhanced dialogue, interoperability and exchange of best practices.