ETV Bharat / state

Delayed Work Forces Students To Hoist Tricolour On Rubble Of Govt School Building In Rajasthan

Udaipur: As children celebrated the Independence Day across the country on Saturday, students of a government school in Rajasthan were forced to hoist the tricolour on the rubble of their old school building due to the delay in its completion.

School Principal Shiv Kumar of the Government Primary School at Haryakheda Lunda said that they have been operating from a private building for the past one year and were forced to hoist the tricolour on the occasion of Independence Day at the rubble of the old school building.

"On Independence Day, the owner of the private building refused to allow the flag-hoisting ceremony at the place citing personal reasons. Following that the villagers decided that the children would not be prevented from celebrating Independence Day and resolved to hoist the flag on the rubble of the old school building," said Kumar. About 40 children from first to fifth grade study in the school.

Earlier, the school building was demolished on August 1, 2025, due to its dilapidated condition as the structure had become unsafe for continuing education. According to villagers they had however hoped that a new building would be constructed on priority, but they rued that the construction work has not begun even after a year.