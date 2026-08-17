Delayed Work Forces Students To Hoist Tricolour On Rubble Of Govt School Building In Rajasthan
A year after the unsafe Government Primary School at Haryakheda Lunda was demolished, work has yet to begin on the building, reports Kapil Pareek.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 9:36 AM IST
Udaipur: As children celebrated the Independence Day across the country on Saturday, students of a government school in Rajasthan were forced to hoist the tricolour on the rubble of their old school building due to the delay in its completion.
School Principal Shiv Kumar of the Government Primary School at Haryakheda Lunda said that they have been operating from a private building for the past one year and were forced to hoist the tricolour on the occasion of Independence Day at the rubble of the old school building.
"On Independence Day, the owner of the private building refused to allow the flag-hoisting ceremony at the place citing personal reasons. Following that the villagers decided that the children would not be prevented from celebrating Independence Day and resolved to hoist the flag on the rubble of the old school building," said Kumar. About 40 children from first to fifth grade study in the school.
Earlier, the school building was demolished on August 1, 2025, due to its dilapidated condition as the structure had become unsafe for continuing education. According to villagers they had however hoped that a new building would be constructed on priority, but they rued that the construction work has not begun even after a year.
On Saturday young children carried tricolours in their hands to celebrate Independence Day at their old school. Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Govind Singh Dotasra shared a video of the incident on social media and targeted the BJP government over poor state of affairs of the state's education system.
"The tricolour is fluttering but the future of our children lies buried under the rubble. While the entire nation is immersed in the celebrations of the 80th Independence Day, the children of our state are hoisting the tricolour under the open sky, amidst the debris and stones of a dilapidated school. This is not just the plight of the school in Hariya Kheda village (Udaipur); this is also a picture of those dreams that the BJP government's negligence has left buried in the rubble. In the BJP-RSS mindset that has pushed the country's education system into the abyss, children's education and their future have never been a priority,” Dotasra said in a post on X.
तिरंगा तो लहरा रहा है… मगर बच्चों का भविष्य मलबे में दबा है!— Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) August 16, 2026
जब पूरा देश आज़ादी के 80वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस के जश्न में डूबा है, तब हमारे प्रदेश के बच्चे टूटे स्कूल के मलबे और पत्थरों के बीच खुले आसमान के नीचे तिरंगा फहरा रहे हैं।
ये केवल हरिया खेड़ा गांव (उदयपुर) के स्कूल की… pic.twitter.com/hKH2z9B3oE
Villagers rued the delay in the completion of the building. Local resident Pratap Singh Meena, whose child studies in the fifth grade in the school, said, “Even a year after the school building was demolished, no budget has been announced for the construction of a new one. The children had to study in a private building for a long time, but that arrangement is no longer feasible. Furthermore, the village's Anganwadi center, which previously operated from the school premises, is currently functioning out of a private building.”
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